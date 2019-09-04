1 Mile Long German Artwork Introduced At Duke Initiatives In Theology & The Arts (DITA) Symposium

The Raleigh-based Wiedmann Bible Foundation partners with Duke Divinity School

RALEIGH/DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raleigh/Durham, NC - Can 3,333 hand-painted images of the Old and New Testament engage today’s fast-moving, tech-savvy, inwardly focused society with the Bible?The Raleigh-based Wiedmann Bible Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, has been invited to partake in DITA10, Duke Divinity School’s Symposium on the Future of Theology & the Arts . The theme is “Creation and New Creation: Discerning the Future of Theology & the Arts”. How can a new generation of scholars, artists, and church leaders become inspired and inspire? Where should those active in theology and the arts be headed in the next decades?“Duke Divinity School looks forward to a partnership with the Wiedmann Bible as a tool for scholastic study in the field of arts and theology. It will be an aesthetically pleasing theological journey of discovery.” Daniel Train, Assistant Director, Duke Divinity School The Wiedmann Bible Foundation will host a workshop during the symposium in which participants will be introduced to the Wiedmann Bible, the world’s longest illustrated Bible , and learn about its remarkable story. We will discuss how it can lessen the challenges of theology and the arts in the church and our daily lives through visual engagement with the physical Wiedmann Bible, the Wiedmann Bible App, and Wiedmann Bible virtual reality.In addition, participants will be presented with pictures of Willy Wiedmann’s artwork for artistic analyzation and discussion. They can also take part in the unfolding of a facsimile portion of the almost 1 mile long Wiedmann Bible in front of Duke Chapel.The workshop will be held at the Duke Divinity School, 1121 W. Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701 on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM.“We are very excited to partake in DITA10 at this prestigious University. This is an amazing opportunity to showcase the one-of-a-kind Wiedmann Bible and to further our mission to artfully engage people with the Bible through artistic expressions, transcending all languages” says Carolyn Rossinsky, President of the Wiedmann Bible Foundation.About the Wiedmann Bible:The Wiedmann Bible is an astonishing collection of 3,333 hand-painted illustrations of the entire Old and New testament, by German artist and multi-talent Willy Wiedmann (1929-2013) in his own art style called Polycon. Wiedmann worked on his life’s mission for 16 years from 1984-2000, creating the world’s only known complete visual narrative of the Bible in 19 Leporello (accordion-style books) that unfold to almost one mile long when placed together.Due to the lack of technology at the time, Willy Wiedmann was unable to publish his monumental Bible, his dream and life’s work. Willy wanted to simplify the Bible; he wanted to bring people joy and invite them to engage in the Bible in a new way, namely pictorially.The 3,333 illustrations of his Bible remained clandestine in 5 aluminum cases in the attic of his art atelier in Stuttgart, Germany until they were found by his son, Martin Wiedmann, after his father’s death in 2013. Martin had all 3,333 images digitized and created the Wiedmann Bible ART-Edition, fulfilling his father’s mission to share the Bible with the world and to engage people with the Bible visually.About Duke Initiatives in Theology & the Arts:Duke Initiatives in Theology and the Arts (DITA) promotes a vibrant interplay between Christian theology and the arts by encouraging transformative leadership and enriching theological discussion in the Church, academy, and society.The initiative was established in 2009 at Duke Divinity School by its current director, Dr. Jeremy Begbie, a leading voice in the conversation between faith and the arts. Since then, DITA has established graduate-level courses in theology and the arts, a bi-annual distinguished lecture series, an artist-in-residence program, concerts and exhibitions, and major trans-Atlantic collaboration with the University of Cambridge. In Addition, the initiative supports the work of doctoral students and a post-doctoral associate.Through these programs, DITA promotes and encourages rigorous scholarly work and effective, imaginative teaching that fosters the biblical vision of a new creation in Jesus Christ. DITA shows how the arts can be powerful media of theological truth.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.