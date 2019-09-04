CarGurus to Present at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq:CARG), a leading global automotive marketplace, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference at 1:25 PM ET on September 4, 2019 in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company's website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q2 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

Investor Contact:

Rodney Nelson

Head of Investor Relations

888-508-1190

investors@cargurus.com



