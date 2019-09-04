Aviation Obstacle Lighting 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

As per a Wiseguy report, aviation warning lights LED market will Remain Highly Lucrative.

Aviation obstacle lighting is lighting required to indicate objects that are in the line of sight of an aircraft in flight. These are devices attached to tall structures to avoid collisions. They are used to make structures more visible to passing aircraft especially at night.

The International Civil Aviation Organization has set requirements that any tall structure which is 45 meters above the ground must have obstacle lighting or paint. FAA and FCC impose more national requirements for aviation obstacle lighing.

As per the Civil Aviation Regulations, CASA may determine that an object is within the navigable airspace, or needs to be provided with obstacle lighting. The owner of the building or structure should provide appropriate obstacle lighting as per requirements.

Key Players:

Astronics

Avlite Systems

Cooper Industries

Delta Obstruction Lighting

DeWiTec GmbH

Flash Technology

Wetra Aviation Obstruction Lights

Drake Lighting

Dialight plc

Contarnex Europe

Avaids Technovators

Hughey and Phillips

Orga BV

Q-AVIATION

Farlight

Market Analysis



The worldwide market for Aviation Obstacle Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% over the next five years, according to the Wiseguy report.

The demand for aircraft lighting has been increasing at a steady pace as it improves safety and performance. The global aircraft lighting market is expected to be more than USD 3000 Mn by 2026. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% between 2017 - 2026.

The Aviation Obstacle Lighting Market is segmented into LED Lighting and Xenon Lighting. The market segment by applications includes Towers, Building Infrastructure, and Airports.

The LED segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of more than 7% from 2019 to 2027. These warning lights are crucial for use during the night. Benefits offered by the LED technology are expected to propel the LED segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

In terms of revenue, North America continues to hold the maximum share of global aviation warning lights market in 2018, due to increasing investments in new airports. The U.S. holds the majority share of the market in North America. Development of aviation infrastructure and rising investments contribute to the rising demand for aviation obstruction lights in several countries of Europe with U.K. holding a maximum share of market in 2018.

Demand for aviation warning lights in Asia Pacific will be focused in China, India, and Japan in future, due to growing construction activities and incidents of aircraft accidents.

Industry News

North America Aircraft Lighting Market to Gather Momentum: The aviation market termed as a revolutionary industry has grown tremendously over the years. The market for aircraft lighting in North America has been rising across the US and Canada. Increasing number of airlines have their base in the region and is one of the reasons for the success of the obstacle lighting market in North America.

