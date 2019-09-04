Enterprise Mobility Management Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

In the modern technological era, every individual has bought a computer, laptops, i-pads, mobile, and various other technological devices. Work has become easy with the use of technology, and the majority of work that was initially done manually are now done with the aid of the technology. Hence, in commercial space also, the companies provide the employees with mobile and computer facility for better coordination and data security.

With every update in technology, there might be barriers to understanding or grasping it. Not all are techno savvy, and hence, for the said purpose, there has to be a workforce which helps in managing the computer device and another network. It is a herculean task for a company to adopt an IT Infrastructure which is secure and which keeps a huge mobile force connected. To manage the plethora of computers, mobile, and other IT Infrastructure, the corporates need to manage their workspace, computer, mobile data, mobile applications, mobile data, and information. These are the features that are provided by

Key Players

The latest report found on WGR, on the global Enterprise Mobility Management market has mentioned several noteworthy players ruling the Enterprise Mobility Management market. This list includes various prevalent vendors as well as new entrants.

IBM

Microsoft

MobileIron

Symantec

Vmware

Amtel

Citrix Systems

Good Technology

Sap

Soti

Hyper Office

Enterprise Mobility Management.

The utility of Enterprise Mobility Management services is to secure the data. Often the employees are traveling or they might work from home. With cybersecurity and Intellectual property rights coming in, the issue of data theft or piracy also crops up and hence, it is necessary for corporates who put in their hard labor to form trade secrets to see that it is not copied or replicated by someone else. The technological devices are vulnerable, and data loss might not be found. Thus, it is necessary to keep in place such system which protects data from being lost or to secure it against the invasion of a stranger who might be unjustly enriched out of hard labor of a corporate. Data transfer is also required to be encrypted so that whosoever is allowed to access can only operate and access the data. Also, it is the management to decide which employee shall access what information. Thus, to manage the mobile systems and data, to ensure the security of the data, Enterprise Mobility Management is inevitable.

Regional Producers

The key market players having a share in the Enterprise Mobility Management Market are North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Segments

The Market includes different types of Enterprise Mobility Management services, which includes Mobile Application Management, Mobile Information management, and Mobile device management. Mobile Application management controls the application that is needed by a workspace. Mobile Information Management allows only the approved applications to access and transmit corporate data. The third Segment Mobile Device Management locks the mobile devices. Based on device type, it can be bifurcated into mobile, tablet, and laptops. Based on services, it is bifurcated into support and maintenance and professional services. Based on company size, its segments fall into Small, Medium, or Large Enterprise. Based on the Operating system, Android, IOS, Windows becomes the segment. Such EMM Services are available for all types of industry such as tourism, consumer, healthcare, financial, government, Telecom, IT, and many others.

……Continued

