Development to Operations (DevOps) Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2025

Development of Operation (DevOps) enhances the integration, communication, cooperation and automation between the IT operations and Software development. The DevOps tools have the potential to enhance the efficiencies of the operational processes. DevOps assists in automating the software testing, development, and operation processes to reduce the delivery time, increase quality and enhance the customer experience.

The ability of Development to Operations (DevOps) to reduce the inefficiencies of the It industry is a key global market driver. The inefficiencies, like inefficient projects, missing deadlines, increase costs, and the DevOps tools successfully eliminate quality issues. The reduction in the coding errors of the software organizations is increasing the demand for DevOps tools.

Major Market Players

The top players of the global Development to Operation (DevOps) market are CA Technologies, EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Clarizen Inc., and Docker, Inc.

The increasing adoption rate of automated software in the developing nations allows the companies to capture the opportunities for growth. The notable shift towards cloud technology as a primary deployment model is expected to increase the market growth of DevOps in the global scenario.

The global Development to Operations (DevOps) market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. DevOps is anticipated to experience high growth in the coming years owing to its ability to deliver the IT services at a rapid pace. The simplified deployment of IoT with the DevOps tools is boosting the growth of the market furthermore.

Market Drivers and Barriers

The increase in the adoption of the cloud technologies is a key driving factor for the growth of the global Development to Operation (DevOps) market. The growing trend of service virtualization is also fueling up market growth. The incorporation of containerization and platform as a service (PaaS) is another significant driving factor of the global market growth.

The propelling factors like advancements in the application of the Internet of Things, the rising necessity of operational agility and the growing demand for customer satisfaction are expected to boost the DevOps market.

The high costs involved with the installation of Development to Operations (DevOps) are a potential barrier to global market growth.

Segmentation

The global Development to Operation (DevOps) market is categorized based on product, application, and region.

Depending on the product, the global market of DevOps encompasses the cloud and on-premise.

Basing on the application, the global Development to Operations (DevOps) market is bifurcated as IT, retail, BFSI, and Telecom.

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global market includes the United States, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Central & South America.

North America is the leading market of DevOps with the highest revenue generation. The increasing adoption of cloud technology in the North America region accounts for a higher share. The increasing number of IT enterprises in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automated software in China, Japan, and Singapore is expected to accelerate market expansion in the Asia Pacific region further.

