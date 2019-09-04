FinTech Blockchain Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “FinTech Blockchain -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinTech Blockchain Industry

Description

With the Fintech startups taking pace in the Asia Pacific Region, the global fintech blockchain industry has emerged as one of the most secure and effective technological sectors of our time. Fintech is one of the best solutions to provide solutions to different financials companies through blockchain technology. The benefits of FinTech is that it reduces the cost of operations that actually becomes convenient for organizations and consumers.

The scope of the market

Figures from the recent survey by the Stratistics MRC estimated that the global fintech blockchain industry was valued at $231 million back in 2017. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 74.2 percent from the year 2017 to 2026. The industry will cross the milestone of $34105.1 million by the year 2026. The astounding double-digit growth rate represents a vast market in which both the smaller as well as the prominent industries can mutually co-exist.

Key players in the industry

The fintech blockchain industry has some major technological giants in its name. Some of the most prominent names include Microsoft, Oracle, Chain, Auxesis Group, among many others. These companies come with decades of experience and have the power to introduce radical changes throughout the world. But that does not discourage the startups who have been in space and are growing rapidly.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3291596-fintech-blockchain-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Significant factors affecting the growth of the industry

A fair share of factors has transformed the growth prospects of the industry. From the lack of concrete regulations to discouraging the use of technology by government organizations, several factors have affected the growth prospects of the technology. But the global market still has room for blockchain-enabled banking services.

Despite the uncertainty, startups all around the world have been focusing on cutting edge solutions. From the development of smart contracts to the security and unalterable features of block chained enabled solutions, the following factors have propelled the industry by great lengths.

Major emerging markets

When it comes to the fintech industry, the Asia Pacific region has registered the highest growth. Support from venture capitalists, innovative blockchain-based solutions, and the seamless integration of the technology in the daily lives have propelled the growth by a great extent. The United States of America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Germany have registered high growth rates too and are undergoing a major technological tectonic shift.

Knowing the applications and the end-users inside out

The fintech blockchain-based solutions are not limited to any individual or company. It depends upon the services that are being offered and counts small and medium-sized enterprises as well as the most prominent enterprises as its customers.

Some of the key applications offered by the firms include exchanges and remittances, compliance management, payments, settlement, and clearing among several other innovative applications. Apart from that, the blockchain-enabled companies can be segregated into three major categories - middleware providers, application and solution providers, and infrastructure and protocol providers.

The fintech blockchain industry is growing at a fast pace. The technology is challenging the status quo and is disrupting multiple industry at the same time.

Continued...

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3291596-fintech-blockchain-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.