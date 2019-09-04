Great Tips for your International Move

SINGAPORE, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Moving is just one of the many things to consider when you are choosing to relocate for personal or professional reasons. The checklist of “Must Do” is endless and at times overwhelming especially if you are relocating with family and young children. Sometimes, homes need to be sold or rented out and that itself can be emotionally draining. Stay positive, isolate your core objectives and surround yourself with an amazing support network comprising of professionals in their fields, family and friends.

The process of shipping your household goods and personal belongings to your next destination can be simple and straightforward if you plan in advance and work with professional movers who are not just experienced but also qualified by a reputable organization.

You may choose to get up to 5 companies to quote for your move. 3 would be the minimum but 5 would be ideal. This allows you to compare apples with apples because once you start your research you will find a long list available and you really need to create a shortlist based on your needs and the minimum requirements for a reputable and reliable company.

Something good to know is that your physical site surveys are normally complimentary. In fact, some movers are now offering Virtual Video surveys making it more convenient if you are short for time and need to conduct the show-around after work hours or over the weekend.

You may want to ask the following questions prior to confirming your survey appointment:

1. Are you a FIDI/FAIM company?

2. Are you a full-service mover?

3. Will you handle my shipment door to door?

If you get all 3 ticks, you are pretty much covered, and you can be rest assured that the 3 or 5 companies that are coming to visit you have already undergone stringent audit compliance procedures.

Should you have specific requirements like pet moving, storage and type of storage at origin and destination you will need to qualify that your shortlisted International Companies can provide the services you need.

Do continue to prepare yourself for the physical or virtual site survey organizing your list of questions ahead of time. For expensive, precious, fragile or bulky items you may want to ask the representative to explain the protection and packing processes and how your items will be handled. There may be added costs for special handling and it is important to be aware of that based on your budgets. By getting a complete picture of your entire move you will be able to make informed decisions of how you would like your move managed and you may choose to not include certain things to save cost.

While price may be the deciding factor, you should also consider the number of years the company has been around, recommendations from friends and other reliable sources.

Another important factor when reviewing the moving quotes is to compare the Inclusions and Exclusions and ensure your handy checklist of your “Must Haves” is in proximity to constantly refer to.

Quality and worldwide recognition is important for international moving companies therefore do your research to ensure that they are a FIDI/FAIM accredited mover. For companies to be part of FIDI they need to prove that they are compliant with the strict requirements which are regularly assessed by independent auditors. For more information and to verify that the movers are FIDI/FAIM please visit www.fidi.org

Last but not least, ensure that all your communications are included in the final quotation and always read your Terms and Conditions.

For more tips and assistance with your next moving adventure contact SIR MOVE SERVICES SINGAPORE & MALAYSIA. Visit www.sirmove.com or email talk2us@sirmove.com



