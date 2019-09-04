Hair Extension Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair extensions are basically artificial hair integration that alters the appearance of natural hair by making it appear longer, thicker, layered, or simply a different style. It surely gives a confidence-boost, as they shine and bounce like natural hair and the process will never allow anyone to know that they are extended hair. Its market share has shown a surge in demand as hair extensions provide instant gratification.

The global hair extension market is expected to be on an upward trajectory because of a number of reasons. These factors are not just durability and ease of accessibility but an increasing number of salons offering hair extensions, influence of celebrity culture, rising concerns about self-image, high costs associated with wigs and hair transplants, the large-scale prevalence of alopecia and receding hairline, High demand from African native and African descent consumers, suppliers sourcing more human hair than before, increase in per capita income and spending power among consumers, a great similarity to natural hair, hope of quick and natural-looking hair growth for cancer-surviving patients, beauty standards set by social media platforms, availability of different types of extensions, surge of new technology for applying the extensions and a high demand for beard’s hair extension. All these reasons are likely to catapult the market for the next couple of years.

Key Players

Study of the global Hair extensions market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Great Lengths

Balmain

Hair Dreams

Easihair

Socap

Donna Bella

Cinderella Hair

Hairlocs

Klix Hair Extension

UltraTress

Racoon

Hair Addictionz

FN LONGLOCKS

VivaFemina

Femme Hair Extension

Locks&Bonds

Angel Wings

Godrejcp

Anhui Jinruixiang

Ruimei

Xuchang Penghui

Shengtai

Yinnuohair

Xuchang Haoyuan

Meishang

Yiwu YiLu

HAIR EXTENSION MARKET: SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and geography.

By type, the market has been segmented into human hair extensions and synthetic hair extensions. The former types are made from real human hair, while latter ones are made artificially from a variety of synthetic fibres. The main advantage of synthetic hair extensions is affordability, as they tend to be inexpensive and are more easily available.

By application, the market is segmented into male and female. According to final step marketing, 76% of women say that they wear hair extensions because it adds value to their look.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global hair extension market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. The North American continent holds a major market share and is likely to retain it in the foreseeable future. It is also expected that Europe will also remain a bankable market for hair extension in the upcoming years. The Asia Pacific region is also flourishing considerably as it encompasses numerous growth opportunities for the market participants. Even, strong opportunities in the Rest of the World are poised to catalyze the growth for the hair extension market. This trend will help vendors attract new consumers and gain a larger market share if the focus is on product innovations.

