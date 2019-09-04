30% Glass Filled Nylon Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Glass-filled nylon refers to the moldable composite material. It consists of the short glass-fibers laid in a matrix of nylon material. The 30% glass-filled nylon is an optimum mix of the properties of glass fiber and polyamide resin. The 30% glass-filled nylon offers high rigidity as well as high strength.

The glass-filled nylon finds wide application in the manufacturing of structural components by compression molding or injection. The glass-filled nylon finds wide application in the manufacturing of the technical parts of the automotive as well as the aerospace industry. The properties of high stiffness, low abrasive wear, and high heat distortion temperature increase its use in the automotive industry. The increasing usage of nylon in the automotive industry is driving market growth. The demand for the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The growth in the demand for the market is attracting new players to the market. The competitive landscape of the market is expanding with more and more number of companies being added. The important market players of the global 30% glass-filled nylon market are Asahi Kasei, Evonik Industries, BASF, DowDuPont, Arkema, DSM, RTP Company, Lanxess, and Nylatech. Other significant industry players are Radici Group, Akro-Plastic GmbH, Ensinger GmbH, Fukuang Plastic, EMS Grivory, and Ascend Performance Materials.

Market Classification

The global 30% glass-filled nylon market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the worldwide market encompasses injection molding and extrusion molding. The injection molding segment is the leading segment in the global market and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. The ease of manufacturing the glass-filled nylon by the injection molding process is driving the market growth.

Depending on the application, the global market is subdivided into automotive, industrial, electrical and electronics, and other applications. The automotive industry is the leading market of glass-filled nylon owing to its ideal application for vehicle weight reduction. The glass-filled nylon is replacing the metal parts in the automotive industry owing to the ease of mass production.

Depending on the regional segmentation, the market includes the North America region, Asia Pacific region, Europe region, South America region, and the Middle East and Africa region. The Asia Pacific region is the leading market due to the growth in the industrial and electronics sectors. The increase in government initiatives, favoring manufacturing regulations, and the easy availability of raw materials are other factors that support the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. China is the key contribution of the region. The market of the Middle East and Africa region is expected to expand at a slow pace during the forecast period.

Top Industry News

EMS Grivory retains its position of the market leader in terms of metal replacement. The addition of the high-performance polymer named Grivory GVX takes the metal replacement market to the highest peak. The improved mechanical properties of the polymer widen its application. The simple process of manufacturing, very low warpage, and high stiffness and strength of the Grivory GVX account for its exceptional performance.





