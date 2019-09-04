Bervann Capital snatches NYC #1 spot, after a Terrific Investment Gala at the Met Club

Bervann Capital Gala Red Carpet Networking Gala Metropolitan Club Investment Gala Bervann Capital

A World-Class Networking Event, with Over 300 investors, corporate executives, diplomats and entrepreneurs at the Metropolitan Club New York.

We’re satisfied with the outcome of the event. It was great to reconnect with our partners and on-board new investors into our ecosystem. Our firm has a clear direction and mandate for 2019/2020”.” — Tariq Hussain, Chief Executive Officer at Bervann Capital

NEW YORK , NY, USA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a holiday month where most executives are supposedly cruising across islands, Bervann Capital – a New York based investment company gaining increasing traction globally – hosted a well-attended networking Gala at the sumptuous Metropolitan Club New York, last August 19th, 2019.A confirmation email coming through your inbox made sure you had read the required dress code. For having attended endless of these Manhattan’s parties, you’d think that most guests would arrive with 30-90 minutes delay, Nope! The gate was packed at 5:59pm.Inside the Met Club – a shining and welcoming atmosphere with a well-organized setup. Sponsors’ banners on each side, a large step and repeat reading BCG (Bervann Capital Gala) at the center. A well-designed name tag was given to you at the check-in desk, next step was standing on the red carpet for a photo shoot by several photographers, and you were on your way to the ballroom.The President’s Ballroom – an exquisite venue, with an historical classic vibe, all red carpeted, high-ceilings, segmented by windows overlooking Central Park, red curtains similar to those French castles, 2 large American bars at each corner with all-you-could-drink, a dozen of waitresses passing by with light foods, a band playing different types of music, the podium set before another but larger step and repeat “BCG”.6:30pm – Over 300 guests in the room, actively networking were interrupted by Maureen Orlando – President of MTO Financial Services. Maureen served the Endowment, Family Office and Hedge Fund communities for over 30 years, offering investment reporting and fund administration services. The Long Island investment veteran introduced Bervann Capital as the best event platform she’s ever attended and attested that she was one of the first sponsors of the company’s event back in 2018 and saw them grow to this unstoppable connecting ecosystem they have become. She also mentioned that August 18-19th was actually the joint birthday of both the CEO and COO of the firm, calling for a dual celebration.The evening unfolded with a heartfelt address by Val Nzhie, Chief Operations Officer at Bervann Capital, starting with a minute of silence for the underprivileged families and children currently going through a rough path, followed by an inspirational quote from NBA player LeBron James. The COO gave a summarized journey of Bervann Capital, from the humble beginnings, the challenges and achievements of the firm to the mission and goals that drive the organization. The Senior Vice President highlighted the types of investments made by the firm; the different partnerships that were concluded so far; the investment and corporate promotion center that is to be launched in Manhattan – NY; the Bervann Capital Women Initiative to be launched in NY – a platform to enable and empower female entrepreneurs, executives and investors; the Bervann Capital’s presence to be established in the Middle East (Kuwait – UAE - Saudi Arabia – Bahrain - Qatar) for US companies and fund managers seeking access in the region, and the middle eastern families and companies seeking strategic collaboration with North American businesses and investors; the Bervann Capital’s presence to be established in Asia (South Korea & China) to help investors, businesses and fund managers from ASIA and US, leverage the most benefits of each region, through proper channels, solid partnerships and curated access, especially within the current conflicting US-China uncertainty.Val Nzhie extended a Special Thank you to some of the featured guests in attendance, including: Kent Swig and The Swig Family, Cornell University Endowment, The Kennedy Family, The Johnson and Johnson family, The Soriano family, Perkins Coie LLP, Catalyst Capital, Fosun International Limited, Senior Resource Group, The Saba family, Red Apple Group, PK INVEST, Marquis Bank, Lakshmi Narayanan and Gita Fund, The Mayor’s Fund to advance New York City, The Consulate of Kosovo in New York, Stefanie Crosby and Triumspear International, Kerry Grady and Grady Campbell. “You guys are all our friends, we can’t possibly list everyone, but we sincerely appreciate all the support and thank everyone who has helped in any way to make this night a success”, said the COO.Kent Swig - President of Swig Equities and Winston Ma - Ex Head of North America at China Investment Corporation (CIC) were additional speakers.Aside from the main networking ballroom, several extra activities took place in external rooms (Companies' Presentations to selected groups of guests at the L.P. Room; 1-on-1 meetings between investors and capital seekers at the J.P. Morgan Room). "These extra setups are for guests who signed up for either targeted presentations or individual meetings with potential investors", said Inrich Timamo, Investor Relations Associate at Bervann Capital.The CEO of Bervann Capital ended the night on a nonprofit note, sharing some updates on the Bervann Foundation, the charity wing of Bervann Capital, that provides grants to field organizations active in Education, Healthcare, Water and Agriculture. The SMILE Organization headed by Salim Patel, and World Heritage Cultural Center headed by Sattie Persaud were the 2 organizations showcased that night. SMILE addresses food insecurity and homelessness relief in New Jersey, while WHCC allows people to contribute through art and food, to what matters most: Humanity; a common ground where any Culture in the World can come and celebrate their way of life, while making a positive impact through knowledge & charity. To support these organizations, contact info@bervannfoundation.orgAbout Bervann CapitalAs of September 3, 2019 - Bervann Capital leads a investors’ ecosystem with over $900 billion assets under management. The ecosystem consists of Sovereign Wealth Fund, Pension Fund, Endowment, Large Family Office, UHNWI, Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds. We're sector, strategy and region agnostic with a main focus on the United States. We prioritize offerings received directly from principal vs intermediary, as we can better assess the opportunity’s background and establish an accurate context, prior to any commitment. We do NOT have any authorized or assigned agents, brokers or representatives. Requests to join our ecosystem as an investor, or to submit an offering should be sent directly to our office.



