Mega is a fast growing video-advertising platform

75% of video-ads are skipped by online viewers. Our solution: brand endorsement through video-adverting by influencers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mega is an online, native video-advertising platform that offers video hosting, marketing and advertising services to content creators and businesses. The uncomfortable truth is that 75% of video-ads are skipped by online users. The solution is native video-advertising and brand endorsement by field experts and influencers. With Mega, creators can establish multiple revenue streams while enjoying the freedom to express themselves without censorship; and businesses can utilize the power and credibility of influencers to tap into existing communities of engaged followers on social media.

Launched in 2015, the platform has evolved significantly and is now offering additional services including a freelance platform, a social network,live streaming, sharing and storage services. Unlike other platforms, Mega is dedicated to sharing knowledge: we accept any videos except entertainment-related videos so that only value-adding videos are showed to our users.

The platform is free of clutter videos that fill major online video platforms, all but useless from a marketing and consumer-information standpoint, and oftentimes, destructive to the brand reputation by association. The Mega platform was expressly designed with the goal of becoming a reliable, multiple-revenue stream platform where video content creators will connect businesses with people, products, and brands in meaningful and actionable ways. For more information, click here.



