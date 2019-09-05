Albergo Gelsomino Hosts Two Star Michelin Chef Event For Gourmet Lovers In Kos, Greece

Two Star Michelin Chef Herve Deville, George Koutsos Albergo Gelsomino, Kos, Greece Greek-French Inspired Octopus Dish by Chef Deville

LAMBI BEACH, KOS, GREECE, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world re-known “Gem” of Kos island, hotel-bar-restaurant, Albergo Gelsomino, hosted a two-day Gourmet Foodie Event, with Two Star Michelin Chef, Herve Deville. The guests enjoyed a divine Five course meal, prepared by the acclaimed Two Star Michelin Chef, along with the Consulting Chef of Albergo Gelsomino, Pavlos Kyriakis, and Executive Chef, Sotiris Matsoukas, and Executive Chef of Aqua Blue Hotel &Spa, Michalis Marthas.

The magical evening, boasted a festival of tantalizing Greek –French inspired dishes, exploding with flavor, teasing the palette with each bite, paired with exquisite Greek wine, that brought out the flavors of the Mediterranean inspired dishes.

The event drew a variety of international tourists, foodies, prominent Greeks and locals and officials of Kos, along with international and local press, who flew in to experience the Gourmet event.

The 5 Star exclusive hotel, Albergo Gelsomino, of the 1928 impeccably restored historical icon building of Kos, has drawn the attention of world travelers and foodies, for its magnificent architecture, unsurpassed interior design and décor, that combines a sophisticated beach front environment and fine dining under the stars, on the newly raved about Kos “Riviera”.

The Epic Hotel Group, owned by the visionary successful businessman and hotelier, Greek-American, George Koutsos, who hails from the island of Kos, has inspired visitors from around the world to visit Kos, Greece, by developing destinations of sophisticated -cool environments, that combine luxury and high quality designs that are harmonious with the natural environment. Besides pleasing to the eye every corner you look, the hotel group’s destinations meet all travelers needs and tastes. George Koutsos is dedicated to helping develop the island and to establish Kos as one of the top tourist destinations of Europe.

Albergo Gelsomino Two Star Michelin Chef Greek-French Inspired Culinary Experience



