INFINITY TO WELCOME VTA TO KINGSWOOD CENTER I

Infinity Real Estate and The Nightingale Group announce that VTA Management Services has signed a 10 year/5,000 s/f lease at Kingswood Center I in Midwood, BK.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Real Estate LLC (“Infinity”) and The Nightingale Group LLC have announced that VTA Management Services , LLC (“VTA”) has signed a ten-year lease on approximately 5,000 square feet of Class A office space in Kingswood Center I previously occupied by the Lighthouse Guild. VTA, which offers pediatric, geriatric, nursing, hospice, and therapy services, is a partner of NPORT Staffing, New York’s largest provider of contract nursing and therapy staffing services.VTA joins a growing number of organizations from the medical community, including the New York Ear and Eye Infirmary of Mount Sinai, Visiting Nurse Service of New York, and other health care staffing companies, who have become tenants of Kingswood Center I. The mixed-use building at 1630 East 15th Street is located off Kings Highway, Midwood’s premier commercial artery, just steps from the Kings Highway Station on the B and Q lines. On top of being a growing non-profit and medical hub, the center has also become a major shopping destination for southern Brooklyn, with tenants including T.J. Maxx and New York Sports Club.Another Infinity and Nightingale owned property, the newly developed Kingswood Center II, is located just a block away at 1712 East 14th Street/1715 East 13th Street and has recently become home to both a Target and a Marshalls. Like Kingswood I, the property also contains Class A office space with approximately 45,000 square feet available on its top three floors. The space features tall ceilings, wide column spans, and abundant light. It also benefits from an attended lobby beautifully apportioned with terrazzo floors, custom millwork, and other high-end finishes.Neighborhoods like Midwood, such as Borough Park, Kensington, and Flatbush, have seen greater than 45 percent job growth since the recession. Kings Highway, in particular, is attracting a significant number of firms in the health care industry, which is fueling the local economy.Bill O’Brien from M.C. O’Brien Inc., represented VTA, and Infinity and Nightingale were represented in-house by Infinity Investment Director Daniel Gluck. Mr. O’Brien was particularly pleased with the deal. “I have had over 20 years of experience working with VTA, both as a tenant rep and landlord rep, due to a series of mergers and acquisitions. This property is by far the best facility they have acquired. It was a pleasure working with ownership and we look forward to bringing other quality tenants to the Kingswood portfolio,” he said.“This deal is a testament to the strength of the Midwood market,” said Mr. Gluck. “Kings Highway has always been a vibrant retail corridor, but we’re seeing greater interest from institutional, medical, and non-profit companies who want office space in both Kingswood I and Kingswood II. The properties are in an excellent location central to all southern Brooklyn, which is still relatively affordable. With commercial leasing, that combination coupled with this area’s population density, demographics, and the building’s on-site parking, is always a recipe for success,” Mr. Gluck added.For more about VTA Management Services, please visit http://nportstaffing.com/ About Infinity Real Estate, LLC ( www.infinityre.com Infinity Real Estate is a privately-owned developer, owner, and manager of high-quality real estate in primary U.S. markets. The Company’s portfolio includes over 60 individual properties representing over 1 million square feet of retail, office and hospitality space and over 1,800 urban rental apartments. Through its affiliates and portfolio companies, Infinity has managed over 115 properties representing over 20 million square feet. The Company’s principals have led or have directly transacted on over $5 billion of real estate related investments spanning the acquisition or development of individual properties and portfolios, as well as several private corporate deals. Infinity has established a strict investment discipline centered on active management of all its projects. The Company has completed over 30 historically protected redevelopment projects in five US cities. Infinity’s “Green Landmark Initiative” is aimed at modernizing the infrastructure and transforming the spatial programming of historic properties, so that they operate with the highest efficiency and smallest environmental footprint possible, while rehabilitating and preserving precious architectural elements of the historic structures. Infinity pledges 1% of its revenues to environmental preservation and social causes as a member of 1% FOR THE PLANET—the environmental non-profit’s only member real estate company. Infinity Real Estate was founded in 2005 by Steven J. Kassin and is headquartered in New York City.



