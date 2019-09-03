Patriot Coolers Presents Homes For Our Troops with $60,000 for the construction of custom home for an injured Veteran

Homes For Our Troops announced today that Patriot Coolers presented the organization with a check for $60,000 for the construction of a home for a Hero

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Coolers Presents Homes For Our Troops with $60,000 for the construction of a specially adapted custom home for severely injured Veteran, Army SFC Henry EscobedoHouston, TX (August 26, 2019) –Homes For Our Troops, one of the nation’s top-rated Veterans and Military charities, announced today that Patriot Coolers, the #1 rated Cooler Brand in the USA, presented the organization with a check on Friday, August 23, 2019, for $60,000 at the company’s headquarters in Houston, Texas for the construction of a specially adapted custom home for severely injured Veteran, Army SFC Henry Escobedo.Homes For Our Troops is an organization dedicated to building and donating specially adapted custom homes, nationwide, for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. The organization relies on the support of exceptional companies such as Patriot Coolers to restore freedom and independence to Service Members who have returned home from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and severe traumatic brain injuries.“We are excited to continue our sponsorship of Homes For Our Troops on a much larger scale as one of the organizations Regional Partners,” states Peter Hirsch, co-founder of Patriot Coolers. “When my son Paul and I first started the company, we were determined to create positive change in the lives of fellow Americans and have committed 20% of the net proceeds from our outdoor lifestyle brand, Patriot Coolers, drinkware, and cooler sales, since the companies opening in 2017. In our hearts and minds, it’s the least that we can do for the heroes who have given so much for this great country.”“This generous donation from Patriot Coolers will significantly enhance our ability to assist more Veterans and their families nationwide,” states Bill Ivey, Executive Director of HFOT. “We are incredibly grateful to the company and its team for their generosity and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of these brave men and women.”# # #About Homes For Our Troops (HOFT)Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org About Patriot CoolersFounded in Houston, Texas in 2017 by the father/son duo, Peter and Paul Hirsch, Patriot Coolers produces a wide variety of high-quality outdoor living products designed to withstand the harshest environmental conditions while providing a consistent and reliable product experience. Rated the #1 rated Cooler Brand in the USA, Patriot Coolers has committed 20% of the company’s net proceeds from all drinkware and cooler sales by the company, to the not-for-profit organization, Homes for Our Troops, making it possible to give back to U.S. Military Veterans across the country with every purchase.For additional information on Patriot Coolers or the wide variety of outdoor living products, visit them online at www.patriotcoolers.com or email them at info@patriotcoolers.com.



