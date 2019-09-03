DARO TO TAKE LEAD ON SUSTAINABILITY

WGL ENERGY WINDPOWER CERTIFICATE

Property Manager Will Now Rely on Wind to Power Its 12 Historic DC Buildings

By participating in WGL’s WindPower program, we are expanding DARO's focus from efficiency to a model of sustainability that is more global in scope. ” — Carissa Barry, President of Daro Management

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daro Management Services, LLC (“Daro”) has announced more aggressive efforts to cut carbon emissions by transitioning to wind power. To accomplish this task, Daro has allied with WGL Energy (“WGL”) and will take part in their WindPower program. The move by Daro will prevent 209 metric tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere and will affect the firm’s entire portfolio: Sedgwick Gardens Apartments – 3726 Connecticut Avenue NWThe Parkwest – 2929 Connecticut Avenue NWParkway Apartments – 3220 Connecticut Avenue NWConnecticut House Apartments – 4500 Connecticut Avenue NWCircle Arms Apartments – 2416 K Street NW1900 Lamont Apartments – 1900 Lamont Street NWThe Phoenix – 1421 Massachusetts Avenue NWThe Archer – 3701 Massachusetts Avenue NWThe Rodney – 1911 R Street NWThe Rodman Apartments – 3002 Rodman Street NWSixteen Hundred Apartments – 1600 16th Street NWThe Vintage on 16th – 3146 16th Street NW“Daro has always been a strong proponent of environmental causes,” said Carissa Barry, President of Daro. “From the appliances that we supply to our tenants to the windows that we install throughout our buildings, we always consider the amount of energy that we consume and strive for efficiency. By participating in WGL’s WindPower program, however, we are expanding our focus from efficiency to a model of sustainability that is more global in scope.”WindPower is Green-e Energy certified, meets the environmental and consumer protection standards established by the Center for Resource Solutions, and is a recognized Renewable Energy Certificate product. Additionally, wind power produces no air or water pollution and, as of 2018, supported 114,000 jobs throughout the United States, according to the American Wind Energy Association.“The transition ensures that all Daro properties are powered by renewable sources,” Barry said. “On top of reducing our carbon footprint, it allows us to better align our values with our day-to-day operations and the opportunity to lead by example.”About Daro ( www.daroapartments.com DARO was founded in 1935 by Dunbar A. Rosenthal. The 84-year-old company employs over 60 professionals across twelve revitalized historic properties and is known as a top owner-managed firm in the Metropolitan DC area. In 2013, after an infusion of capital into the portfolio, DARO began operating under new management with a renewed focus on strengthening customer service and community. DARO is proud to offer its tenants the charm and grandeur of DC’s historic properties alongside the comfort of modern amenities and class-A service. DARO’s management also takes pride in its sustainability program, aimed at preserving and rehabilitating historic properties and operating with the highest possible efficiency and smallest possible carbon footprint.



