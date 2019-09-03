DARO TO TAKE LEAD ON SUSTAINABILITY
Property Manager Will Now Rely on Wind to Power Its 12 Historic DC Buildings
Sedgwick Gardens Apartments – 3726 Connecticut Avenue NW
The Parkwest – 2929 Connecticut Avenue NW
Parkway Apartments – 3220 Connecticut Avenue NW
Connecticut House Apartments – 4500 Connecticut Avenue NW
Circle Arms Apartments – 2416 K Street NW
1900 Lamont Apartments – 1900 Lamont Street NW
The Phoenix – 1421 Massachusetts Avenue NW
The Archer – 3701 Massachusetts Avenue NW
The Rodney – 1911 R Street NW
The Rodman Apartments – 3002 Rodman Street NW
Sixteen Hundred Apartments – 1600 16th Street NW
The Vintage on 16th – 3146 16th Street NW
“Daro has always been a strong proponent of environmental causes,” said Carissa Barry, President of Daro. “From the appliances that we supply to our tenants to the windows that we install throughout our buildings, we always consider the amount of energy that we consume and strive for efficiency. By participating in WGL’s WindPower program, however, we are expanding our focus from efficiency to a model of sustainability that is more global in scope.”
WindPower is Green-e Energy certified, meets the environmental and consumer protection standards established by the Center for Resource Solutions, and is a recognized Renewable Energy Certificate product. Additionally, wind power produces no air or water pollution and, as of 2018, supported 114,000 jobs throughout the United States, according to the American Wind Energy Association.
“The transition ensures that all Daro properties are powered by renewable sources,” Barry said. “On top of reducing our carbon footprint, it allows us to better align our values with our day-to-day operations and the opportunity to lead by example.”
About Daro (www.daroapartments.com)
DARO was founded in 1935 by Dunbar A. Rosenthal. The 84-year-old company employs over 60 professionals across twelve revitalized historic properties and is known as a top owner-managed firm in the Metropolitan DC area. In 2013, after an infusion of capital into the portfolio, DARO began operating under new management with a renewed focus on strengthening customer service and community. DARO is proud to offer its tenants the charm and grandeur of DC’s historic properties alongside the comfort of modern amenities and class-A service. DARO’s management also takes pride in its sustainability program, aimed at preserving and rehabilitating historic properties and operating with the highest possible efficiency and smallest possible carbon footprint.
Kimberly Macleod
kmacconnect
+1 9175870069
email us here
