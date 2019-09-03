Zephyr Real Estate Welcomes Barbara Stein Friedman

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate proudly announces the addition of Barbara Stein Friedman to the Pacific Heights office. Formerly with Hill & Co., Barbara brings over 20 years of experience in real estate and a well-honed skill set.



Barbara, Broker Associate and SRES®, specializes in residential real estate in San Francisco and southern Marin County. She is experienced in both corporate relocation and the condo conversion process, having orchestrated one on her own Marina property.

Raised in Marin, and a graduate of the University of California, Davis, she has been a San Francisco resident since 1991. Her background includes a successful career in the apparel industry with leading companies such as Levi Strauss & Co., Limited, Inc. and Koret of California. She has traveled extensively throughout Asia and Europe for both business and pleasure. In addition, as part of the Jewish Coalition for Literacy, Barbara tutors reading to first graders.

“Barbara is very resourceful and results-oriented,” remarked Michael Barnacle, Sales Manager at Zephyr’s Pacific Heights office. “She truly values building and maintaining relationships with her clients and fits perfectly into Zephyr’s family.”

Barbara may be reached at Barbara@barbarasf.com or 415.298.8958.

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

