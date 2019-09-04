Jean O’Neill’s Donation to Mission Sisters Who Work Helps Provide Tools and Education for Women Entrepreneurs

Jean O’Neill, Vice President Channel, Cyxtera Technologies Available now on Amazon www.missionsisterswhowork.org

O’Neill, a senior tech exec, invests in women-focused business and self-empowerment initiatives with generous book purchase of How to Be a Woman in Technology

I want to use my time on stage to do something for participants beyond sharing my words. I want to give them something tangible. I want to leave something behind that’s impactful.” — Jean O’Neill, Vice President Channel, Cyxtera Technologies

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Jean O’Neill takes the stage at the Women’s Venture Summit (womensventuresummit.org) in San Diego on September 14, she will not only bring her extensive experience, she’ll bring a little something extra. “This event is all about connecting female business founders to female funders to share best practices, essential tips and lessons learned,” says Jean. “I want to use my time on stage to do something for participants beyond sharing my words. I want to give them something tangible. I want to leave something behind that’s impactful.”Jean decided to make a donation to the 501(c)3 nonprofit Mission Sisters Who Work with a request that the funds be used to purchase over a hundred copies of the book How to Be a Woman in Technology (While Focusing on What Matters Most), and then shared with participants at the Women’s Venture Summit. Jean was one of fifteen women featured in the book by author, emotional intelligence leadership advocate, and president of Mission Sisters Who Work, Cheryl O’Donoghue."The greatest impact of this book is that it’s packed with the tools women need to be successful in any business endeavor,” says Jean. “I want every woman attending the conference to either leave with a book in their hands or leave with the information to buy it for themselves.”The book focuses on what’s “right” about being a woman in technology. Each chapter is an intimate conversation with relatable women who, like O’Neill, are unafraid to share their stories to inspire, challenge and encourage other women to connect with their truth, step into traffic and make their mark. The work also features a self-development assessment and exercises to strengthen emotional intelligence leadership, a cornerstone for personal and professional success.Jean’s interest in the Women’s Venture Summit started a few years ago when she was intrigued by one of the panelists, Ana Bermudez, tech entrepreneur and founder and CEO at Get TAGit™ Inc (gettagit.com). TAGit is the mobile app that TV viewers use to buy items from their favorite TV shows. Over fifty percent of those who invested in Ana’s company are female and she also serves as Director of Stella Angels an all-woman angel investor group in San Diego whose mission is to grow the number of woman angel investors and fund more female entrepreneurs.“Seeing Ana in action at the Summit in which she remains actively involved today, and getting to know her personally over the years, reminds me of the power we have as women when we support other women, especially those engaged in business and entrepreneurship,” says Jean. "We can change the world with our products, services and ideas.”Another benefit gained from Jean’s donation to Mission Sisters Who Work is that all royalties O’Donoghue receives from the purchase of her books go directly to help the nonprofit provide self-empowerment programs and books to other women-focused nonprofits, education and community groups. Most recently, Mission Sisters expanded its charitable mission to raise funds for scholarships to women in need who are interested in receiving business- and STEM-related training, certifications and education.“Many women of all ages experience real barriers to receiving training and education and whether they’re interested in going to a summer coding camp, earning a certificate or a college education, we want to provide a hand up,” says O’Donoghue. “Our mission is to give women the tools and the wherewithal to close gender, opportunity and pay gaps for themselves and providing scholarship awards is another meaningful way we help accomplish that mission.”Mission Sisters Who Work also teams up with other women-focused organizations to help fund scholarships to benefit recipients in a specific locale. Women’s Venture Summit is one of those organizations. If someone makes a donation to Mission Sisters and notes “Women’s Venture Summit” in the message section of the donation form, those funds will be used expressly to provide scholarships to women in need who live in southern California. And Women’s Venture Summit leaders will help select the scholarship recipients.“While we offer scholarship opportunities to women in need living anywhere in the US, it’s particularly satisfying to team up with other organizations such as Women’s Venture Summit to help them build even stronger connections in the communities they serve,” says O’Donoghue. “The synergy allows us to benefit more hard-working women and girls, giving them access to training and education that can help lift them out of poverty and transform their lives.”Follow Jean on LinkedIn (Jean O’Neill) and Twitter (jeanoneill). She can also be contacted at joneill@mindspring.com.Learn more about Mission Sisters Who Work (missionsisterswhowork.org) and support their mission to self-empower hard-working women by providing tools and education needed to take charge of their lives and close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. Visit cherylodonoghue.com for more information on the author and her books. Follow Cheryl on LinkedIn (Cheryl O'Donoghue MS).All royalties earned from book purchases of How to Be a Woman in Technology support the charitable work of Mission Sisters Who Work. The book is published by Amazon KDP Direct. Take advantage of promotional, lower pricing now extended through the end of the year—softcover $11.99; Kindle $4.99. ISBN 978-1795357999.



