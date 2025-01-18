OpenEyes Technologies Gives Early Support to New Aspire2STEAM Program Students4Students

Trushant Mehta, Co-Founder and CTO, OpenEyes Technologies, Inc. has served on the Advisory Board to Aspire2STEAM for multiple years. Aspire2STEAM.org OpenEyes Technologies

You could be taught by Albert Einstein himself, but if you’re not materializing your knowledge, if you’re not applying new concepts... you aren’t really doing anything.” — Trushant Mehta

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire2STEAM.org , which provides educational scholarships, recognition, and mentoring to young women and girls who are working towards careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has received a significant gift from OpenEyes Technologies. Following the busy hustle and bustle of Aspire2STEAM’s year-end advisor meeting — where the team, scattered across every time zone in the United States, came together to discuss the nonprofit’s future plans —Trushant Mehta, CSM, PMP, Co-Founder and CTO of OpenEyes Technologies Inc . (an Aspire2STEAM advisor), announced that he was giving a gift to support Aspire2STEAM’s new Students4Students program. “I was so impressed by this evolutionary program that I knew it was something we needed to contribute to,” said Mehta.The Aspire2STEAM brand-new Students4Students program is being spearheaded by Aspire2STEAM’s Madelyn Qayyum, Marketing Coordinator, and Logan Williams, Communications Lead. This program, which is announced here, will integrate students and recent graduates into the organization so they can teach today’s younger generations how to run a nonprofit. Another additionally important goal of the program is to help guarantee Aspire2STEAM’s legacy, a way to continue to operate and fund scholarships far into the future.Mehta leverages his technological expertise and business acumen to collaborate with a myriad of organizations across America and internationally. He is also a dedicated advocate and supporter of various philanthropic causes. His heart is, however, tied to youth-focused missions. “I’m a firm believer that nothing is more important for young minds than hands-on experience,” said Mehta. “You could be taught by Albert Einstein himself, but if you’re not materializing your knowledge, if you’re not applying new concepts onto paper, at the office, in the laboratory — wherever, then you aren’t really doing anything. That’s why I’m so passionate about Students4Students. In a world where having a dozen degrees and certifications are the norm, experience becomes everything. We need more hands-on opportunities for young professionals, and we are delighted to support Aspire2STEAM, as they are doing just that.”About OpenEyes TechnologiesOpenEyes Technologies, a recent Inc. Top 50 award winner, was established in 2014 as a Small, Minority, and Woman owned business with a dedication to social responsibility. This is evident in their contributions to community-driven initiatives, commitment to sustainable practices, and in advancing worldwide equity. Their global vision has always been about finding ways to use their technological expertise to deliver the biggest and most positive impact on the world. They seek to continuously educate their clients about best practices and ways to leverage the latest technology trends toward effective, and efficient outcomes. OpenEyes is not just a custom software development company, it is a catalyst for change, breaking down barriers to technology adoption with user-friendly interfaces, scalable architectures, and robust support systems that empower our nonprofit, for profit, and government clients to leverage technology for their greater benefit. With them, you do not just get a service provider; you gain a partner that is dedicated to your success and the betterment of society through the thoughtful application of technology.About Aspire2STEAMEstablished in 2018, Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for accountability, integrity, and transparency. Today, Aspire2STEAM is a vibrant and growing organization providing two unique programs promoting STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics). Our flagship offering is a scholarship, mentoring, and recognition program to help young women and girls break through seen and unseen barriers and complete STEAM related training, certification, and education. Our newest program--Students4Students--offers students and recent graduates paid opportunities to gain valuable, hands-on business training and leadership experience as they operate a nonprofit business (Aspire2STEAM). We remain steadfast in our commitment to help women and girls over the incredible hurdles of scholarship award inequity, rising education costs and student debt, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries. We are looking for others to join us in our mission through their support, including connecting us with grant-making organizations. Scholarship Applications Accepted Year-Round!

