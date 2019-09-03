Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Third-party Logistics (3PL) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

The report offers detailed coverage of Third-party Logistics (3PL) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Third-party Logistics (3PL) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Third-party Logistics (3PL) market for 2015-2024. And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]. At the same time, we classify Third-party Logistics (3PL) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Key Companies

Sinotrans

COSCO Shipping Logistics

China Merchants Logistics

China National Materials Storage and Transportation Corporation

Beijing Changjiu Logistics

China Shipping Logistics

Tianjin DTW Logistics

Qingdao Haier Logistics

Annto Logistics

Market by Type

Asset Based Type

Non-asset Based Type

Market by Application

Automobile

Pharmaceutical

Cold-chain Third-party Logistics

Others

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Third-party Logistics (3PL) company.

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 6:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 8:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9:

Market Features

Part 10:

Investment Opportunity

Part 11:

Conclusion

