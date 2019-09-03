Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Third-party Logistics (3PL) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Industry

Description

The report offers detailed coverage of Third-party Logistics (3PL) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Third-party Logistics (3PL) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. 

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Third-party Logistics (3PL) market for 2015-2024. And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]. At the same time, we classify Third-party Logistics (3PL) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application. 

Key Companies 

Sinotrans 
COSCO Shipping Logistics 
China Merchants Logistics 
China National Materials Storage and Transportation Corporation 
Beijing Changjiu Logistics 
China Shipping Logistics 
Tianjin DTW Logistics 
Qingdao Haier Logistics 
Annto Logistics 

Market by Type 
Asset Based Type 
Non-asset Based Type 

Market by Application 
Automobile 
Pharmaceutical 
Cold-chain Third-party Logistics 
Others

Market Segment as follows: 
By Region 
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia] 
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] 
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico] 
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] 
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] 

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Third-party Logistics (3PL) company. 
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) : 
Part 1: 
Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region 
Part 2: 
Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc. 
Part 3: 
Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography 
Part 4: 
Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography 
Part 5: 
Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography 
Part 6: 
North America Market by Type, Application & Geography 
Part 7: 
South America Market by Type, Application & Geography 
Part 8: 
Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography 
Part 9: 
Market Features 
Part 10: 
Investment Opportunity 
Part 11: 
Conclusion 

