Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third-party Logistics (3PL) Industry
Description
The report offers detailed coverage of Third-party Logistics (3PL) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Third-party Logistics (3PL) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Third-party Logistics (3PL) market for 2015-2024. And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]. At the same time, we classify Third-party Logistics (3PL) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Key Companies
Sinotrans
COSCO Shipping Logistics
China Merchants Logistics
China National Materials Storage and Transportation Corporation
Beijing Changjiu Logistics
China Shipping Logistics
Tianjin DTW Logistics
Qingdao Haier Logistics
Annto Logistics
Market by Type
Asset Based Type
Non-asset Based Type
Market by Application
Automobile
Pharmaceutical
Cold-chain Third-party Logistics
Others
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Third-party Logistics (3PL) company.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1:
Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region
Part 2:
Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 3:
Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 4:
Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 5:
Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 6:
North America Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 7:
South America Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 8:
Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 9:
Market Features
Part 10:
Investment Opportunity
Part 11:
Conclusion
Continued...
