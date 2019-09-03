Century Home Fashions Adopts TrueCommerce EDI Solution

/EIN News/ -- -- Home furnishing products leader uses TrueCommerce platform to optimize trading partner connectivity --

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, today announced that Century Home Fashions , a Canada-based fashion bedding products leader, has adopted its Transaction Manager platform to seamlessly format transactions with leading retailers throughout North America. The company selected TrueCommerce primarily for the ability to integrate with Spire ERP to process key business documents like purchase orders and invoices.

“Robust integration with Spire was the key buying decision driver,” said Ron Simpson, President of Century Home Fashions. “This business system is the core of our IT infrastructure, and it was not easy to find an EDI platform that integrates with it out-of-the box. TrueCommerce solved this problem, and now we are able to seamlessly connect with multiple stores across the continent.”

TrueCommerce for Spire contains all key components of a complete EDI solution: data translation, pre-connected global trading partner network and managed services - all in one integrated package from one vendor.

“TrueCommerce is closely watching the ERP market to identify the emerging business systems that give our customers a competitive edge,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “Spire is a dynamic player with expanding presence in some key verticals. We made strategic investments to make sure the TrueCommerce customers on Spire would be able to deploy our solution with confidence to do business in any direction they want.”

TrueCommerce’s built for Spire offering is a part of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

To learn more, visit https://www.truecommerce.com/solutions/truecommerce-platform/web-based-edi

About Century Home Fashions

Century Home Fashions is a Canadian company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a complete list of basic, natural fill and fashion bedding throughout North America. Our state of the art Management Information System, world wide sourcing and modern vertical manufacturing facility keeps us ahead of the curve on trends, pricing and standards.

Century Home Fashions maintains a solid reputation for product innovation, value and customer service. We understand the unique requirements of each of our customers, and commit to exceed their expectations.

For more information, visit http://centuryhf.com/

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

