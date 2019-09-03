Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Duty-Free Retailing Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Duty-Free Retailing Industry

Description

Duty-free shops(or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component. 

The report offers detailed coverage of Duty-Free Retailing industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Duty-Free Retailing by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. 

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Duty-Free Retailing market for 2015-2024. And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]. At the same time, we classify Duty-Free Retailing according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application. Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Duty-Free Retailing company. 

Market Segment as follows: 

Key Companies 

Lagardère Travel Retail 
Dufry 
Lotte Duty Free 
LVMH 
Aer Rianta International (ARI) 
China Duty Free Group 
Dubai Duty Free 
Duty Free Americas 
Gebr. Heinemann 
JR/Group (James Richardson) 
King Power International Group (Thailand) 
The Shilla Duty Free 

Market by Type 
Perfumes 
Cosmetics 
Alcohol 
Cigarettes 
Others 

Market by Application 
Airports 
Onboard Aircraft 
Seaports 
Train Stations 
Others

By Region 
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia] 
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] 
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico] 
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] 
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] 

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) : 
Part 1: 
Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region 
Part 2: 
Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc. 
Part 3: 
Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography 
Part 4: 
Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography 
Part 5: 
Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography 
Part 6: 
North America Market by Type, Application & Geography 
Part 7: 
South America Market by Type, Application & Geography 
Part 8: 
Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography 
Part 9: 
Market Features 
Part 10: 
Investment Opportunity 
Part 11: 
Conclusion 

Continued...

