Duty-Free Retailing Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Duty-free shops(or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.

The report offers detailed coverage of Duty-Free Retailing industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Duty-Free Retailing by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Duty-Free Retailing market for 2015-2024. And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]. At the same time, we classify Duty-Free Retailing according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application. Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Duty-Free Retailing company.

Market Segment as follows:

Key Companies

Lagardère Travel Retail

Dufry

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

JR/Group (James Richardson)

King Power International Group (Thailand)

The Shilla Duty Free

Market by Type

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Others

Market by Application

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 6:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 8:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9:

Market Features

Part 10:

Investment Opportunity

Part 11:

Conclusion

