Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 3, 2019

Description

The demand for the courier, express & parcel (CEP) services is witnessing a high growth rate across the globe. The different types of postal and logistics services come under the courier, express & parcel market. The emergence and growth of the e-commerce industry is a driving factor for the global courier, express & parcel services market.

The rise in the e-commerce industry is increasing the demand for delivery services and is creating opportunities for the shipping industry to gain more revenues. The advancement in technology is contributing to the increase in efficiency of the CEP services to meet the expectations of the costumers. The enhanced offerings and features of the CEP services like shorter lead time, real-time monitoring, and safety and control facilities are adding fuel to the growth of the industry.

Competitive Outlook

The escalating demand of the courier, express & parcel services is attracting more companies to the industry to reap the benefits of the prevailing opportunity. The industry portrays a tough competition among the local and international companies. The key players of the global market include A-1 Express, FedEx, DHL, BDP, UPS, United Parcel Service, TNT Express, Allied Express, American Expediting, and Antron Express.

Market Dynamics and Segmentation

The increase in the use of smartphones for e-commerce sales, rising international trade, enhanced living standards and an increase in income of people are the key driving factors for the global market expansion. The application of the last mile delivery model is evolving to reach the customers at an enhanced speed. The integration of CEP companies with the last mile delivery model is further expected to boost the market.

The lack of technology and appropriate infrastructure is a potential barrier for the extension of the CEP market.

The global market of courier, express & parcel services is segmented based on application, type, and region.

The market segmentation based on the application includes air, subway, ship, and road.

Depending on the type, the global courier, express & parcel services market includes Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Business-to-Business (B2B) and Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C). The B2C service is the leading segment in the global market. The BEB segment is anticipated to show positive growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on regional segmentation, the global market is subdivided into the United States, China, India, Japan, Europe, Central & South America, and Southeast Asia.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to observe the highest growth in the global courier, express & parcel market during the forecast period. The growing population, rising living standards, increasing incomes, and growing international trade are the propelling factors for the growth of the Asia Pacific market. China is a leading contributor to the CEP market of the Asia Pacific region. Southeast Asia is emerging to show impressive growth in the forecast period.

Industry News

In August 2019, DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Express have agreed with Komatsu, a leading manufacturer of mining and construction equipment. The agreement licenses DHL to import over a million kilograms of machinery to New Zealand and Australia for Komatsu.  

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 A-1 Express 
12.1.1 A-1 Express Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction 
12.1.4 A-1 Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 A-1 Express Recent Development 
12.2 BDP 
12.2.1 BDP Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction 
12.2.4 BDP Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 BDP Recent Development 
12.3 DHL 
12.3.1 DHL Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction 
12.3.4 DHL Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 DHL Recent Development 
12.4 FedEx 
12.4.1 FedEx Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction 
12.4.4 FedEx Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 FedEx Recent Development 
12.5 UPS 
12.5.1 UPS Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction 
12.5.4 UPS Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 UPS Recent Development 
12.6 TNT Express 
12.6.1 TNT Express Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction 
12.6.4 TNT Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.6.5 TNT Express Recent Development 
12.7 United Parcel Service 
12.7.1 United Parcel Service Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction 
12.7.4 United Parcel Service Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.7.5 United Parcel Service Recent Development 
12.8 American Expediting 
12.8.1 American Expediting Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction 
12.8.4 American Expediting Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.8.5 American Expediting Recent Development 
12.9 Allied Express 
12.9.1 Allied Express Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction 
12.9.4 Allied Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.9.5 Allied Express Recent Development 
12.10 Antron Express 
12.10.1 Antron Express Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction 
12.10.4 Antron Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.10.5 Antron Express Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 

Continued...         

