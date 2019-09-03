Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Courier, Express & Parcel Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courier, Express & Parcel Services Industry
Description
The demand for the courier, express & parcel (CEP) services is witnessing a high growth rate across the globe. The different types of postal and logistics services come under the courier, express & parcel market. The emergence and growth of the e-commerce industry is a driving factor for the global courier, express & parcel services market.
The rise in the e-commerce industry is increasing the demand for delivery services and is creating opportunities for the shipping industry to gain more revenues. The advancement in technology is contributing to the increase in efficiency of the CEP services to meet the expectations of the costumers. The enhanced offerings and features of the CEP services like shorter lead time, real-time monitoring, and safety and control facilities are adding fuel to the growth of the industry.
Competitive Outlook
The escalating demand of the courier, express & parcel services is attracting more companies to the industry to reap the benefits of the prevailing opportunity. The industry portrays a tough competition among the local and international companies. The key players of the global market include A-1 Express, FedEx, DHL, BDP, UPS, United Parcel Service, TNT Express, Allied Express, American Expediting, and Antron Express.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3366454-global-courier-express-parcel-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market Dynamics and Segmentation
The increase in the use of smartphones for e-commerce sales, rising international trade, enhanced living standards and an increase in income of people are the key driving factors for the global market expansion. The application of the last mile delivery model is evolving to reach the customers at an enhanced speed. The integration of CEP companies with the last mile delivery model is further expected to boost the market.
The lack of technology and appropriate infrastructure is a potential barrier for the extension of the CEP market.
The global market of courier, express & parcel services is segmented based on application, type, and region.
The market segmentation based on the application includes air, subway, ship, and road.
Depending on the type, the global courier, express & parcel services market includes Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Business-to-Business (B2B) and Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C). The B2C service is the leading segment in the global market. The BEB segment is anticipated to show positive growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Based on regional segmentation, the global market is subdivided into the United States, China, India, Japan, Europe, Central & South America, and Southeast Asia.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to observe the highest growth in the global courier, express & parcel market during the forecast period. The growing population, rising living standards, increasing incomes, and growing international trade are the propelling factors for the growth of the Asia Pacific market. China is a leading contributor to the CEP market of the Asia Pacific region. Southeast Asia is emerging to show impressive growth in the forecast period.
Industry News
In August 2019, DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Express have agreed with Komatsu, a leading manufacturer of mining and construction equipment. The agreement licenses DHL to import over a million kilograms of machinery to New Zealand and Australia for Komatsu.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3366454-global-courier-express-parcel-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 A-1 Express
12.1.1 A-1 Express Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction
12.1.4 A-1 Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 A-1 Express Recent Development
12.2 BDP
12.2.1 BDP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction
12.2.4 BDP Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 BDP Recent Development
12.3 DHL
12.3.1 DHL Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction
12.3.4 DHL Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DHL Recent Development
12.4 FedEx
12.4.1 FedEx Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction
12.4.4 FedEx Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.5 UPS
12.5.1 UPS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction
12.5.4 UPS Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 UPS Recent Development
12.6 TNT Express
12.6.1 TNT Express Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction
12.6.4 TNT Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 TNT Express Recent Development
12.7 United Parcel Service
12.7.1 United Parcel Service Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction
12.7.4 United Parcel Service Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 United Parcel Service Recent Development
12.8 American Expediting
12.8.1 American Expediting Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction
12.8.4 American Expediting Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 American Expediting Recent Development
12.9 Allied Express
12.9.1 Allied Express Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction
12.9.4 Allied Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Allied Express Recent Development
12.10 Antron Express
12.10.1 Antron Express Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction
12.10.4 Antron Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Antron Express Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.