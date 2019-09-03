Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Courier, Express & Parcel Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courier, Express & Parcel Services Industry

Description

The demand for the courier, express & parcel (CEP) services is witnessing a high growth rate across the globe. The different types of postal and logistics services come under the courier, express & parcel market. The emergence and growth of the e-commerce industry is a driving factor for the global courier, express & parcel services market.

The rise in the e-commerce industry is increasing the demand for delivery services and is creating opportunities for the shipping industry to gain more revenues. The advancement in technology is contributing to the increase in efficiency of the CEP services to meet the expectations of the costumers. The enhanced offerings and features of the CEP services like shorter lead time, real-time monitoring, and safety and control facilities are adding fuel to the growth of the industry.

Competitive Outlook

The escalating demand of the courier, express & parcel services is attracting more companies to the industry to reap the benefits of the prevailing opportunity. The industry portrays a tough competition among the local and international companies. The key players of the global market include A-1 Express, FedEx, DHL, BDP, UPS, United Parcel Service, TNT Express, Allied Express, American Expediting, and Antron Express.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3366454-global-courier-express-parcel-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market Dynamics and Segmentation

The increase in the use of smartphones for e-commerce sales, rising international trade, enhanced living standards and an increase in income of people are the key driving factors for the global market expansion. The application of the last mile delivery model is evolving to reach the customers at an enhanced speed. The integration of CEP companies with the last mile delivery model is further expected to boost the market.

The lack of technology and appropriate infrastructure is a potential barrier for the extension of the CEP market.

The global market of courier, express & parcel services is segmented based on application, type, and region.

The market segmentation based on the application includes air, subway, ship, and road.

Depending on the type, the global courier, express & parcel services market includes Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Business-to-Business (B2B) and Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C). The B2C service is the leading segment in the global market. The BEB segment is anticipated to show positive growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on regional segmentation, the global market is subdivided into the United States, China, India, Japan, Europe, Central & South America, and Southeast Asia.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to observe the highest growth in the global courier, express & parcel market during the forecast period. The growing population, rising living standards, increasing incomes, and growing international trade are the propelling factors for the growth of the Asia Pacific market. China is a leading contributor to the CEP market of the Asia Pacific region. Southeast Asia is emerging to show impressive growth in the forecast period.

Industry News

In August 2019, DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Express have agreed with Komatsu, a leading manufacturer of mining and construction equipment. The agreement licenses DHL to import over a million kilograms of machinery to New Zealand and Australia for Komatsu.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3366454-global-courier-express-parcel-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 A-1 Express

12.1.1 A-1 Express Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction

12.1.4 A-1 Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 A-1 Express Recent Development

12.2 BDP

12.2.1 BDP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction

12.2.4 BDP Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 BDP Recent Development

12.3 DHL

12.3.1 DHL Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction

12.3.4 DHL Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 DHL Recent Development

12.4 FedEx

12.4.1 FedEx Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction

12.4.4 FedEx Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 FedEx Recent Development

12.5 UPS

12.5.1 UPS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction

12.5.4 UPS Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 UPS Recent Development

12.6 TNT Express

12.6.1 TNT Express Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction

12.6.4 TNT Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 TNT Express Recent Development

12.7 United Parcel Service

12.7.1 United Parcel Service Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction

12.7.4 United Parcel Service Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 United Parcel Service Recent Development

12.8 American Expediting

12.8.1 American Expediting Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction

12.8.4 American Expediting Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 American Expediting Recent Development

12.9 Allied Express

12.9.1 Allied Express Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction

12.9.4 Allied Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Allied Express Recent Development

12.10 Antron Express

12.10.1 Antron Express Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Courier, Express & Parcel Services Introduction

12.10.4 Antron Express Revenue in Courier, Express & Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Antron Express Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.