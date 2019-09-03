PUNE, INDIA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ EHR-EMR Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2023”.

EHR-EMR Industry 2019

Description:-

In recent years, the entire healthcare industry has gotten a changeover in terms of record maintenance. There was a time when every report and prescription had to be printed or hand written and stored safely in physical files. If the file was lost, the information was lost. Thanks to EHR-EMR development, records have gone digital. EHR is an abbreviation of Electronic Health Record and EMR indicates Electronic Medical Record. These are digital versions of patient information that are stored in cloud space and accessible anywhere at any time. Data remains absolutely safe this way.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3800459-ehr-emr-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2023

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Key Players

• Cerner Corporation (U.S)

• Epic Systems Corporation (U.S)

• Allscripts (U.S)

• QSI Management, LLC (U.S)

• General Electric Company (U.S)

• eClinicalWorks (U.S)

• McKesson Corporation (U.S)

• Greenway Health, LLC (U.S)

While people use the terms EHR and EMR interchangeably, there is a subtle difference in what these terms mean. EMR concentrates only on the medical records of a person while the EHR deals with over all mental and physical health of the individual. The EHR-EMR market report includes both delivery of patient information on premises and cloud based. This is a very fast growing segment and the exponentially growing healthcare industry only promotes further growth of these digital records. The report states that in 2016, the EHR-EMR global market was valued at USD 70 billion. In 2023, 7 years later, the valuation is at USD 120 billion with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segmentation

The EHR-EMR market analysis report divides the market based on the key players, by the type and by the mode of delivery. There are two basic modes of delivery available with EHR-EMR records – on premise and cloud based. When it comes to the type of service offered, perioperative care, emergency care, mobile applications for doctors and nurses, and others are the segments available. Accessing emergency care digital records within a matter of minutes instead of waiting for patient information will save the lives of millions of people in the world.

The market segmentation by key players includes Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Epic Systems Corporation, QSI Management, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, General Electric Company, and Greenway Health. All these are US based companies. These key players were chosen based on the company’s contribution to the particular region and through secondary research.

Regional Analysis

This report analyses the share and the market revenue of major EHR-EMR companies around 29 regions and countries. The top regions included are Americas, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Individual countries like USA, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, and Australia have been analyzed too.

This report mentions clearly where this particular market is headed in the next 5 to 10 years and the different trends and categories in different regions. This will help investors and companies make a better work plan and strategize their expansion plans.

Industry News

As the next step to digitization, Nuance Communications, in this year, has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution that can help surgeons document information before and after a surgical process. With AI based EHR-EMR process, operative recording can be made more streamlined, precise and timely.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3800459-ehr-emr-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2023

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.