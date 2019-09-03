CRO Services Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global CRO services market is slated to acquire a substantial market valuation at a steady CAGR over the review period. Several significant factors are anticipated to influence market growth. Contract research organizations are companies offering research support services and clinical trials to several healthcare-related sectors such as biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceutical industry, among others.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

In recent years, drug development has become increasingly complex and expensive. The growing expenditure involved in drug development is one of the primary factors that is expected to fuel market growth over the assessment period. There is an observable pressure on drug manufacturers and investors to regain the losses in revenue in the coming years. Furthermore, there has been a notable rise in the cost of research and development activities, along with an increase in patent expirations, and the growing privatization of clinical trials. These aspects have consequently inclined market players towards contract research organizations to outsource crucial functions such as research and manufacture of medical devices, and therapeutic drugs. This trend is poised to retain its impact on the global CRO services market over the assessment period.

On the other hand, factors posing as a challenge for the growth of the CRO services market over the review period include the higher cost of labor, the exchange rate fluctuations, and the growing organizational changes in the industry.

Key Players

The report includes a complete study of the competitive scenario of the CRO services market and the current trends that are projected to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the CRO services market, counting both key and emerging players. The report includes the companies in the market share study to give a wider overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises important strategic advances of the market along with a new product launch, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and regional expansion of major market players on a global and regional basis.



This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Sino Biological Inc.

HCL Technologies

CTMG, Inc.

Powered Research, LLC

Blue Sky BioServices

Biomapas

Integrated Resources Inc

ICON Plc

Celsion Labs

Aginko Switzerland

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the North American region is the largest CRO services market, in terms of value, and is poised to acquire a substantial market share over the review period. The North American market for CRO is driven by the presence of a vast patient populace, leading market players, and an established healthcare sector, with the early adoption of technological advancements. The stable economic dynamics ensure the continual flow of funding for research and development activities. These factors offer favorable conditions for market growth and are expected to contribute considerably towards market growth over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is also one of the major regions of the global CRO services market and is projected to record a significant growth rate over the assessment period. The growth of the Asia Pacific CRO services market is attributed to the rise in outsourcing of manufacturing procedures, especially in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan, among others. Moreover, the regulatory framework associated with drug development is stringent in several western nations. This is expected to increase the potential for outsourcing in Asia Pacific, owing to the relaxed regulations. The region offers a vast scope of growth opportunities for market players, which are expected to expand their businesses in the region over the forecast period. This aspect is likely to attract foreign investments, subsequently contributing towards the market share. Additionally, the large patient pool, higher prevalence of diseases, with the genetically diverse populace, provide favorable conditions for the growth of the CRO services market over the forecast period. The presence of skilled medical professionals, qualified research investigators, and highly equipped hospitals are also likely to contribute towards the market growth over the review period.

The performance of the market participants, growth trend of industries, and the current macro-economic outlook are taken into consideration to estimate the overall forecast of the market trend. The report elaborates on key factors that are governing the market growth including trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. Experts and market leaders are consulted for an opinion on the current scenario of the market. Telephonic interviews are conducted to gain a clear perspective on the factors shaping the market.

