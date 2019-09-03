Research Deliver Insight into Cameroon Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2023

Wise.Guy.

Cameroon’s Telecom, Mobile, and Broadband Industry Driven by Favorable Government Programs

The information and communications technology (ICT) industry resident in Cameroon is witnessed to showcase steady progress. This is enabling the country to make better use of the digital economy. Currently, m-money services, provided by MTN Cameroon and Orange Cameroon, are used to carry out almost 95% of all electronic transactions. The government in the country is also projected to be supportive of the industry ascension and technological advancements in the ICT industry.

can be accredited to the launch of their ‘Cameroon Digital 2020’ program. This program is aimed to encourage the development of better connectivity across the nation, encouraging market vendors to take progressive decisions. This program is made up of several small ICT projects that are contributing to the comprehensive development of the industry. By the end of September 2018, the SAIL submarine cable was laid, which provided a direct link to Brazil. It also provided with onward connectivity to other countries in the Americas. The cable is estimated to substantially improve the international bandwidth and lead to significant reductions in the prices of access for the consumers.

Cameroon was one of the very few countries in Africa which had only two major mobile operators for many years. Such monopolistic hold of these two mobile operators in the country posed as a major hindrance in the growth of the information and communication technology industry in Cameroon. Moreover, such monopoly of these operators also led to unreasonable control over the access of networks and irrational pricing which was non-affordable by consumers.

After a few days, however, Nextel Cameroon, launched a third network in 2014. Nextel Cameroon is majority-owned by Viettel. This introduction of a third network in the country also included the introduction of the country’s first 3G mobile service. The operator, as expected, witnessed rapid growth in the next few years. This growth can be measured by the fact that the operator signed up more than 4.89 million subscribers by the end of 2018.

The provision of LTE services also witnessed heavy and fast-paced development. The attributable factor for this is that Orange Cameroon, one of the two major mobile operators in the country, secured revised concessions to its existing 3G license. Such revisions enabled the company to launch LTE services. This revision also enabled the company to gain a better competitive advantage over MTN for the next few years. This, in turn, also proliferated the growth rate of the information and communication technology industry prevalent in Cameroon.

Further, these developments undertaken in Orange Cameroon proved to be a catalyst for the fast development of the mobile broadband sector present in Cameroon. Investment programs undertaken by the mobile operators, including Orange Cameroon and MTN, occurred over the next few years. Such investment programs fostered the considerable growth observed in the country’s mobile and broadband industry. Such growth was accredited to booming applications of the same in rural areas of the country. Such applications are underserved by fixed-line infrastructure. Moreover, developments observed in mobile banking and commerce is expected to proliferate owing to the Nextell’s own m-money platform service launch in 2018.

