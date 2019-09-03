Enourmous Growth of Social CRM Software Market|Size,Share,Trend,Application,Growth rate and Technology Analysis Report

New statistical report “Global Social CRM Software Market 2019-2025” has been featured by wiseguyreports to its extensive database.

Social CRM, also known as Social Relationship Management, is basically customer relationship management and engagement tool enabled by communication with consumers through social networking sites, such as Facebook and Twitter.

This tool integrates social media platforms with customer relationship management (CRM) systems, which helps in providing insight into customer interactions with a company, and to boost the quality of customer engagement. Social CRM software makes it possible for brands to communicate with customers using different channel whether by phone, email, text, chat, or social media. Based on these interactions, social CRM software helps companies gather richer, actionable knowledge about customer opinion on their company, and specific products or services.

The key players covered in this study

NapoleonCat

Zoho CRM

Zendesk

Freshsales

Sprout Social

Insightly

Talkspirit

SeoToaster CRM

Nimble

Agorapulse

Highrise CRM

SugarCRM

Relenta

NABD System

SalesSeek

Sendible

Jive

Yodle

Sage CRM

Infor CRM

Driftrock Flow

Market segmentation

The global social CRM software market can be segmented based upon regions, product type, applications, end-users, and solution types.

The product type provided by Social CRM Software can be-

• Cloud-based

• On the premises

Social CRM software market segmentation by application type:

• Support

• Service

• Marketing

• Sales

• Collaboration

Considering the solution type segmentation, the major solutions provided by social CRM software include-

• Social listening

• Social monitoring

• Social management

• Social mapping

• Social middleware

• Social measurement

Based on the end-user, the market can be segmented into-

• Enterprises (1000+ Users)

• Small and medium business (499-1000 Users)

• Very small enterprise (1-499 Users)

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia (India, China, and Japan), Southeast Asia and Central and South America are the leading regions that contribute to the growth of the social CRM Software market.

