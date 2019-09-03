Global Alumina Crucibles | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Market Overview

High grade alumina crucibles, with negligible impurity, possess high resistance to chemical and heat, and can withstand inert and vacuum condition. They also exhibit excellent resistance to abrasion. These features make them highly demanding across different research institutes and industry verticals. Abundance of naturally occurring alumina mineral is likely to simplify the production process of alumina crucibles. This, in turn, is expected to gain traction for the global market.

Inclination of people towards a luxurious and comfortable life, growing need for sustainable living, surge in need for environmental control measures are factors that are promoting the need for innovations. Thereby, escalating research and developmental undertakings. Alumina crucibles are gaining popularity across research institutes due to their properties. Hence its global market is likely to surge. In industries, strict safety measures and stringent quality assessment for crude materials and end-products are likely to prompt the market growth.

On the downside, high possibility of occupational hazards is expected to limit the global market growth. Other constraints include lack of trained professionals and variation in price of raw materials.

Key Players

Listed here are strong contenders that are operating in the global alumina crucible market. They are; Almath Crucibles, LECO, Zircoa, Morgan, BCE, Kashimira Ceramics, Luoyang Beiyuan, and ANOO CERAMICS. Intensifying competition, and mergers and acquisitions among market players are likely to work in favor of the market.



Segmental Analysis

Segmental study of the market helps in effective learning about the market progress. The global alumina crucible market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. Considering type, the global market has been split into rectangular type, cylindrical type, and others. Cylindrical crucibles offer greater productivity. Hence its high utility can contribute significantly to the market growth. Alongside, the high rate of adoption of rectangular crucible among end-users is likely to spur the global market growth. Considering applications, the market has been segmented into industrial laboratories and academic laboratories. The surge in laboratory experimentation and strict regulations for quality assessment in industries are factors that are expected to gain momentum for the global market.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Regional study of the market helps in understanding its progress in specific areas, across the globe. The alumina crucible market has been studied across North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada), South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and others), Europe (Germany, Russia, France, UK, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, UAE, Egypt, and South Africa).

The abundance of alumina and the high rate of alumina crucibles manufactured in the Asia Pacific region are factor that are expected to promote the regional market growth. High funding for research and developmental activities encouraging innovations is likely to spur the growth for the Europe market. In North America, continuous technological advancements is a key driving factor behind the growth of the alumina crucibles market. Besides, the early adoption of trending technologies is likely to accelerate the regional market.

