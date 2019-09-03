Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast

Market Overview

The computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) software refers to a software package useful in maintaining a computer database of all the important information about the maintenance operations of an organization. The system helps the management of the organizations to make informed decisions. The CMMS software helps in tracking and record-keeping of completed as well as assigned tasks in a cost-effective and timely manner.

The software helps in the tracking as well as scheduling of maintenance tasks and also holds comprehensive records of all the works performed by the different businesses. The computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) software finds large applications in scheduling activities, auditing, tracking orders, inventory management, external activity request, registering asset history, and certification. CMMS data is also utilized for the verification of regulatory compliance. The CMMS software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% over the forecast period.

Major Players

The global computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) software is a highly competitive market with a large number of competitive players involved. Some of the key players in the global scenario are IBM, Dude Solutions, ServiceChannel, Siveco, DPSI, and eMaint. Other significant players in the market include Maintenance Connection, MicroMain, Sierra, Real Asset Management, Fiix, MCS Solutions, ManagerPlus, FasTrak, Axxerion, Hippo, UpKeep, MVP Plant, IFS, MPulse, and other players. The investment in the innovations and research and development is increasing the revenues of the key players in the global market. The mergers and acquisitions among the dominating players are expected to strengthen the growth of the market further.



Important Geographical Segmentation

Depending on the regional segmentation, the global market includes the United States, Japan, Europe, India, China, and Southeast Asia. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow by a significant percentage in the coming years. China, India, and Southeast Asia are the major contributing regions towards the growth of the CMMS software market. The development trend of CMMS software in the United States is expected to expand the growth in the region. The Europe region is also anticipated to witness growth in the Europe region.

Market Division

The global market of computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) software is divided based on application, type, and region.

Depending on the application, the market is segmented into small businesses, mid-sized businesses, and large businesses.

Depending on the application, the market is subdivided into cloud-based CMMS software, on-premises CMMS software, and web-based CMMS software.



Latest Industry News

In July 2019, Eagle Technology Inc., a market leader of CMMS software partners with Brandy Corporation offering integration between LINK360 and Proteus CMMS. The collaboration will offer exceptional tools and the best solutions to the users in the competitive environment. The integrated software will streamline the maintenance procedures and help in maintaining compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). The partnership is a way to integrate the vital safety information into the daily tasks without any large IT investments.

In April 2019, Eagle Technology, a leading company in the CMMS software leader, launched its new product named Ask Steve.



