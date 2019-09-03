Dialog Announces New Website Launch

Dialog is launching the new website to provide professional skills development network meetings to the Swedish specialists and entrepreneurs.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dialog is is Sweden’s leading network for professional skills development . They arrange network meetings focusing on knowledge development and further training for Swedish specialists and entrepreneurs. They announce the launch of its new website at http://dialogkompetens.se/ . The new site features a streamlined, modern design, best functionality, and easy access to essential information to help Swedish leaders and entrepreneurs about their lecturers, network meetings, and mentor program."We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our clients, referral partners, and employer visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of BASIC's professional skills development mentor program," said Robert Goth, Dialog's CEO. "This website redesign allows for each visitor to have the same experience and access to our lecturers, network meetings, and mentor program."Dialog's new website will be updated regularly with upcoming events, news of network meetings, and essential client information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for Dialog's membership to join their various network meetings and professional skills development events.



