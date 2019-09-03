Pure Neem Oil Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neem is a tree that hails from the mahogany family. It is known by names like Indian lilac and Azadirachta indica. Neem is originally grown in India and it has versatile applications in diverse fields. The tree has magical medicinal, pesticide as well as healing properties. Neem has come up as an effective cure to some of the key issues such as population growth, diabetes, locust attack, etc. Neem oil is a vegetable oil extracted from the seeds and fruits of the tree. Neem is an evergreen plant which is widespread in the regions of Indian subcontinent. Neem has been introduced to many other tropical areas. The beneficial properties of neem make it an important ingredient in commercial application, medications, and organic farming. Neem oil is brown or yellow in color. The smell of neem oil often resembles the smell of sulfur or garlic. Neem oil has a bitter taste. Neem oil is an extremely important element when applied and disposed of in the proper way. Presently, the demand for neem oil is surging at a rapid pace since people are increasingly opting for more herbal and natural means to treat their conditions. Additionally, the pesticide extracted from neem oil is environmental-friendly and causes comparatively lesser harm to the ecology. Neem oil finds wide application in repelling mosquitoes, moths, termites, and sand fleas. Since neem is proven to keep mosquitoes away, its oil is likely to have anti-malarial properties. Some mosquitoes carry this deadly parasite called Malaria which leads to serious illnesses and even death in humans. The death count caused by Malaria is approximately 435,000 each year.

Neem oil is often added to animal shampoos to prevent the formation of fleas and ticks. It is also added to grains or fodder to repel the formation of parasites and pests. Neem has the strong antioxidant property which stabilizes free radicals which might trigger the growth of certain conditions. Neem is also considered as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. The antimicrobial attributes present in neem can prove to be useful for fighting against different types of viruses, fungi, and bacteria. Neem oil is frequently used in skin and hair care products. Neem oil is also converted into capsules and consumed by individuals. However, the medical benefits derived from these capsules has not been proven yet.

Neem oil is a commonly used component in different anti-dandruff shampoos. The impacts of dandruff can be reduced to a large extent with the application of neem oil owing to its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Another popular application of neem is found in treating lice. Several studies concluded that neem oil is an effective anti-nit and anti-lice agent. Neem oil is also used in dental products such as toothpastes, tooth powders, and mouthwashes. Neem can lessen toothache and can effectively improve dental condition by cleaning the gums and teeth. Neem oil helps in the prevention of gingivitis.

However, neem oil can trigger allergies in some individuals. It is wise to take a skin test of neem oil before consuming or applying it.

