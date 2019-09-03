Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Legalized Cannabis Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Cannabis Concentrate Market - 2019-2025

Cannabis Concentrate Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Legalized Cannabis Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --   

Legalized Cannabis Market - 2019-2025
 

Report Description:
Cannabis is not legal all over the globe. The legality of cannabis changes according to the intent of use. Such legality of cannabis also changes terms of distribution, possession, cultivation, and ways in which it is consumed. The use of cannabis for recreation is illegal in most countries. However, many countries have started adopting the policy of decriminalization to make simple possession a non-criminal offense. Whereas, countries residing in Asia Pacific and the Middle East have stricter approach towards cannabis where even possession of a small amount of cannabis has a penalty of several years of imprisonment.

The legalized cannabis market is expected to witness new growth opportunities during the forecast period, as per the latest report published by QYResearch Group. Growing legalization of marijuana in several countries is the primary factor influencing the market positively. Moreover, use of cannabis for the treatment of various fatal diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, and cancer, along with many other neurological disorders is expected to encourage faster growth in the legalized cannabis market. Legalization of medical marijuana and decriminalization in several countries has resulted in a dramatic drop in the black market for cannabis as more and more consumers are resorting to legal ways of purchasing cannabis for both, medical and recreational use.

Free Sample Report » 
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4275594-global-legalized-cannabis-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

The key players covered in this study 

Maricann Group 
ABcann Medicinals 
Aurora Cannabis 
Cronos Group 
Dixie Elixirs 
Canopy Growth 
Aphria 
ABcann Medicinals

 

Complete Report »    
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4275594-global-legalized-cannabis-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Scope Of Report:
 

Market Segmentation

The global legalized cannabis market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the legalized cannabis market is segmented into cannabis herb and cannabis resin. Based on application, the market is studied for the entertainment venue and medical institutions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global legalized cannabis market is split into the regional segments of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America garnered the largest revenue share of the global legalized cannabis market. North America is likely to account for the largest market share for legalized cannabis over the forecast period.

The United States and Canada are expected to lead the country-specific market for legalized marijuana in the region. Such dominion can be accredited to the presence of a large customer pool in the region, along with faster legalization of medical cannabis. Currently, around 33 states in the United States and the District of Colombia have legalized cannabis, enabling accelerated growth of cannabis dealing in the region.

Europe, on the other hand, has a presence of countries with stringent rules and regulations regarding marijuana sale and cultivation. Such penalizing regulations are expected to hinder the overall growth of the market on a global level.

Industry Update

August 2019: The Minister of Justice in Louisville recently announced that people would not be prosecuted for the possession of small quantities of cannabis. However, this policy change won’t affect the prosecution of marijuana cases that involve trafficking, cultivation, and driving under the influence.


Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary 

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers 

4 Breakdown Data by Type 

5 Breakdown Data by Application 

11 Company Profiles 

12 Future Forecast 

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix 

 

Continued …
 
Download Free Sample Report >> 
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4275594-global-legalized-cannabis-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Pure Neem Oil Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Metal Ore Mining Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025
Global Solar PV Inverters Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
View All Stories From This Author