PERMISSION TO FEEL, NEW BOOK BY DR. MARC BRACKETT OF YALE

EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE TO HELP OUR KIDS, OURSELVES AND OUR SOCIETY THRIVE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marc Brackett, founding Director of the

Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence

Releases PERMISSION TO FEEL (Celadon | Macmillan)

Dr. Brackett’s research and evidence-based approach to Social and Emotional Learning, RULER, has been featured in The New York Times, USA TODAY, CNN,

The Atlantic and many others.

Brackett is a recognized thought leader in the fields of

Emotional Intelligence and Social and Emotional Learning

Authors Angela Duckworth and Carol Dweck, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, President of Yale, Peter Salovey, actor Hugh Jackman and

Chair of Special Olympics Tim Shriver

All Endorse ‘Permission to Feel’

Dr. Marc Brackett, founding Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence today released his new book, Permission to Feel - a personal and professional journey to discovering how emotions drive learning, decision making, creativity, relationships, and health.

Good Morning America did a first look at the evidence-based work as ABC Correspondent Deborah Roberts sat down with Dr. Brackett: GOOD MORNING AMERICA INTERVIEWS Dr. Marc Brackett

As he told Deborah Roberts, “I want everyone to become an emotion scientist, We need to be curious explorers of our own and others’ emotions so they can help us achieve our goals and improve our lives.”

Dr. Brackett has devoted the past 25 years to conducting research in the field of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) and developing RULER – an evidence-based approach to SEL, which stands for Recognizing, Understanding, Labeling, Expressing and Regulating emotions.

RULER has been successfully integrated into over 2000 schools in the US and around the world. Public, private, and independent schools, including many large districts in New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Oklahoma, Washington, and California have seen measurable success for both students and teachers.

“Permission to Feel and my career path was inspired by a simple question that my uncle asked me, “How are you feeling?” Because he listened without judgment and helped me to learn strategies to handle my feelings, my world instantly expanded,” said Dr. Brackett, “I had been through some major trauma in my young life and although it seems like someone would have checked-in with me about my feelings, no one really did. My parents were too worried and traumatized themselves.”

Dr. Brackett’s time with his uncle was the first time he felt safe talking about the bullying and abuse he endured. He wasn't alone and he wasn't wrong to feel scared, isolated, and angry. Now, best of all, he could do something about it.

Since then, Dr. Brackett and his team at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence have spearheaded innovative research and he has traveled the world on his mission to bring this work to schools, businesses, and homes. “I am proud of the work we are doing in schools, in all kinds of workplaces, and with families. I know that the simple tools we’ve created like The Mood Meter and teaching the RULER skills can serve everyone. I am excited for people to read the book to gain insight into how to better their lives and the lives of those they interact with,” adds Brackett.

In a recent story on emotions in the workplace, Dr. Brackett said, “All of the research is getting stronger to make the case that people with more developed emotional intelligence tend to be physically and psychologically healthier, experience greater well-being, make more informed decisions and do better at work, whether it’s around creativity, performance or problem-solving.”

Permission to Feel is out today through Celadon, a division of Macmillan Publishers and can be ordered here: www.marcbrackett.com.

(ISBN: 9781250212849)

