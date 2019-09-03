‘Animal House Portraits’ to bring joy to the pet loving community providing professionally hand painted oil pet portraits of dogs, cats, horses and other pets.

MANAHAWKIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Disney Animator has Gone to the Dogs Animal House Portraits ’ to bring joy to the pet loving communityAnimal House Portraits was launched this week and offers beautiful art of your pets. The southern New Jersey boutique art studio is based in Manahawkin, N.J. and specializes in pet portraits that are beautifully rendered in oil paint.The owner and artist, Frank DiGregorio grew up in southern New Jersey and always knew that being a professional artist was his future. After attending art school in Florida and spending years as a portrait and caricature artist, he was recruited by Walt Disney Feature Animation. He worked as a contributing animator on classic Disney films like Lilo & Stitch & Brother Bear and other projects like Lion King Imax, Pocahontas DVD, the Little Match Girl and more. Since Disney he has animated for Nickelodeon Television and taught in the Film and Animation department at the School of Visual Arts in NYC.His love of animals, the desire to oil paint and his knowledge of portraiture, have brought him to open Animal House Portraits. “I am very excited about the opportunity to work with and be a positive asset to the pet loving community” states Frank. “I have a pure and simple mission. My goal is to give pure happiness for every client that receives a professionally painted portrait . I attain this essential goal by capturing the subjects uniqueness, individual essence, personality and spirit. This is achieved through a timeless oil painted portrait that will be cherished for years to come. There is a genuine reaction that is absolutely priceless (and is most surprising) when seeing the portrait of a loved pet for the first time. This is a wonderful cherished gift for any pet owner and an excellent and respectful pet memorial. ”Animal House Portraits provides high end professionally hand painted oil pet portraits of dogs, cats, horses and other pets. Their portraits are painted using the finest materials and created based on the clients' provided photographs. This is a very unique personalized gift for any pet lover.All portraits are customized originals and hand painted by the artist to create a one of a kind masterpiece. If you would like more information on this topic, please call Animal House Portraits at: 732-200-ART1 (2781) or email: animalhouseportraits@gmail.com



