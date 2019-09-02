Centennial Harvest Wellness Institute Appoints two new board members to join the fight against mental health illnesses

Centennial Harvest Wellness Institute Logo

CLAREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centennial Harvest Wellness Institute, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Scheu to the Board of Directors. James is a social entrepreneur, experienced hospital administrator and nonprofit executive. As a veteran of the United States Air Force, he served as an aircraft rescue firefighter. With an MBA from Loma Linda University, James holds the position of CEO of nLab Concepts.Ms. Diedra Price is the Founder of the Center for Humanity, Acceptance, Non-violence and Gender Equality (C.H.A.N.G.E.). She held various positions in case management. Diedra also served as Coordinator for the Healthy Start and Wellness Program for The Los Angeles Unified School District. Her goals are: to increase mental health awareness, promote gender and racial equality while reducing educational disparities. Diedra has an MA in Psychology and is pursuing her Ph.D.“We are delighted to appoint these dedicated and passionate individuals to the Board of Directors. The appointments come at a crucial time, as we prepare to launch educational, counseling and psychotherapy services to Claremont, Pomona and nearby communities” said Joseph Garland, Fellow of The American College of Healthcare Executives. He is Chair of the Board of Directors.About Centennial Harvest Wellness InstituteCentennial Harvest Wellness Institute is a newly formed, nonprofit counseling and wellness center. CHWI will provide family counseling, education, mental health, peer support groups and community programs for teens to Claremont, Pomona and nearby communities. CHWI will partner with community leaders, healthcare providers and corporate partners to improve access to high quality counseling, wellness and psychotherapy services.For more information, please contact:Joseph Garland, MBA, FACHEChair, Board of DirectorsCENTENNIAL HARVEST WELLNESS INSTITUTE888-624-4462jgarland@centennialharvestgroup.com

