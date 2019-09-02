Hoyer Statement on Labor Day

“On Labor Day, we recognize the hard-won victories of the worker’s rights movement and the contributions of working men and women across the country and throughout our history who have worked to build our economy and a strong middle class. I’m proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with labor organizations and working Americans as they continue to fight for fair wages and benefits; affordable, quality health care; and the right to retire with dignity and economic security.

“In the first 200 days of our Majority, the Democratic-led House has worked to keep the faith with working men and women by delivering on our promise to raise wages. We’ve passed the Raise the Wage Act to enact a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage for the first time in over a decade; the Paycheck Fairness Act to ensure equal pay for equal work; and the Butch Lewis Act to protect the pensions of millions of American workers. We have also stood firm against the Trump Administration’s anti-labor agenda, and we will continue to use our Majority to make progress for the people.

“On this Labor Day, I call on the Republican-led Senate to take up and pass these bills to ensure the American Dream remains in reach for all those who work hard to get ahead and contribute to our economy and our future."