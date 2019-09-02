Rick Citron, Acclaimed Attorney, Named One of L.A.’s “100 Most Fascinating People”

Rick Citron, Acclaimed Business Attorney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Citron, acclaimed attorney of Citron & Deutsch, has been named as one of L.A.’s “100 Most Fascinating People” according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,300 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to name Rick Citron of Citron & Deutsch one of L.A.’s ‘100 Most Fascinating People.’”

Rick Citron is an attorney and entrepreneur specializing in business law, real estate, and succession planning. With over 40 years of experience in practicing law, Citron has contributed to the success stories of hundreds of companies, utilizing his experience and the synergy of a carefully nurtured network of professionals. His support and counsel have fostered positive business relationships, and created a loyal client base for the boutique law firm of Citron & Deutsch. He continues to share his knowledge and experience through guest seminars on raising capital, succession planning, communications, technology and law.

Citron & Deutsch (C&D) law firm has provided a unique combination of legal and business consulting services. With their entrepreneurial background and the professional networking that comes after forming more than 2,000 entities, they know what it takes to develop a valuable business. Whether it’s creating partnerships, designing business strategies, or developing management teams, they’re experts at identifying the missing elements needed to cultivate desired results. C&D is, in the sense, an “entrepreneurial greenhouse" that assists each level of corporate growth and nurtures businesses for lasting success.



