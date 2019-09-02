Hand-Lettering Mompreneur to Release First Paper Print and T-Shirt Line

$22.95 - Mighty to Save - Bundle Set of Two Art Prints on Linen Paper, Free Shipping $15.95 - What Joy! Art Print on Linen Paper, Free Shipping $25 - Sing Your Praises So Loud That Fear Goes Quiet, Soft Premium T-Shirt, Free Shipping

She Laughs and Letters introduces hand-lettered Bible verses printed on beautiful linen paper and soft t-shirts, in addition to her popular digital downloads.

I created this collection to help us remember that praising God totally changes our perspective, regardless of our circumstances. Having words of praise all over my walls helps change my attitude.” — DeeDee Scarberry, Artist and Mompreneur

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hand-Lettering Artist and “mompreneur” DeeDee Scarberry, from She Laughs and Letters, is releasing the brand new She Praises Collection. Each product has been individually designed by the artist herself. The She Praises Collection will be released on September 10, 2019.She Laughs and Letters is known for designing pretty hand-lettered goods to help Christian women focus on truth, hope and laughter.Thus, for the first time, DeeDee has created an entire product line of art prints and t-shirts featuring palm leaves and Bible verses/phrases of praise. The new She Praises collection is scheduled to go live on September 10, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold in the owner’s Etsy shop: SheLaughsAndLetters , where the limited products are scheduled to sell out.DeeDee created this collection to help women remember that praising God totally changes attitudes and perspectives, regardless of circumstances. She personally loves having words of praise all over the walls of her home to remind her of how great God is, and to help shift her focus during stressful or difficult times in life.Several of the art prints showcase gold lettering, and they all feature large, green monstera palm leaves, capitalizing on today’s trends. She is also currently offering free shipping on the new paper prints and t-shirts.The t-shirts are soft and lightweight, and women will be able to wear them with leggings, knot the bottom, or tuck them into shorts or jeans for a cute and feminine look.Her collection also includes sets of related prints for gifting or for a cohesive wall display. She offers prints on paper that ship straight to your door, but is also offering her popular digital download option, which the customer can download and instantly print themselves.The She Praises Collection ranges in price from $5.95 for an instant digital download to $25 for a t-shirt.A few examples of the products are:• $25 - Sing Your Praises So Loud That Fear Goes Quiet, T-Shirt• $22.95 - Praises and Palms, Bundle Set of 2 Art Prints on Linen Paper• $16.95 - His Praise Will Ever Be On My Lips, Art Print on Linen Paper• $15.95 - Praises and Palms, Instant Digital Download Set of 4• $5.95 - Mighty to Save in Gold, Instant Digital DownloadDeeDee is excited to welcome her fans to this new product line collection featuring paper prints shipped straight to their doors, which they’ve been requesting for some time now.For more information about the She Praises Collection or for an interview with DeeDee, please write to shelaughsandletters@gmail.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About She Laughs and LettersDeeDee started designing hand-lettered prints after becoming a stay-at-home mom and knowing that she needed to be able to focus on words of truth during this new season of her life. Other moms, wives, and women showed an interest in her designs, so she began offering them for sale on her website and in her Etsy shop. She also loves creating custom pieces for her customers, so contact her if you'd like your own meaningful words made into hand-lettered art. shelaughsandletters.com | SheLaughsAndLetters on Etsy



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.