Photographic Designs by Rachel Williams Now Offers Vivid and Striking Photographic Portraits of Athletes and Teams.

This is a special year for Jenks Volleyball, as the four varsity seniors leading the way have all attended Jenks Public Schools since the first grade or earlier.” — Rachel Williams

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Williams, the awarded portrait artist who is the driving force behind the highly acclaimed Photographic Designs studio, is happy to announce that she is making her talents and skills available for the first time to local athletes and their teams.Williams is making the leap into sports portrait photography in tandem with her daughter, Sydney Williams, holding a senior position on the Jenks High School Lady Trojan varsity volleyball team.To kick off the upcoming season, Photographic Designs has completed an array of beautiful individual and team portraits, plus a full set of Senior Game Day Display Banners and final artwork for the traditional Varsity Team Poster.“This is a special year for Jenks Volleyball, as the four varsity seniors leading the way have all attended Jenks Public Schools since the first grade or earlier,” commented Williams. “These four senior girls were also part of the first-ever Seventh Grade Jenks Volleyball Team.The team's mission this year is to win a 6A State Championship title, and to strengthen the overall Lady Trojan volleyball program. Photographic Designs is thrilled to have been chosen to create the photographic materials to support them this year for their mission to take State. Be sure to come out and support the Jenks Volleyball Lady Trojans!This is the second year in a row that Williams has photographed the entire Jenks volleyball team, as well as capturing individual portraits of the team members. However, it is the first time she has provided the Jenks High School Lady Trojan Volleyball team with additional services such as photographing and designing the team's Varsity Poster and its Senior Banners for the 2019-2020 Season.Many teams have inquired about Williams's portraiture and design services, but this was not made available until now. The decision to expand her business by accepting sports portrait clientele is an exciting extension of Williams's well-established work producing heirloom-quality portraits of families, graduating high school seniors, newborns, and children at memorable moments in their lives.Photographic Designs is a full-service photography, portraiture, and design studio offering exceptional customer service. Williams works hard to create close relationships with clients and collaborate with them, one-on-one, through each stage of the portrait experience.Rachel Williams and the photography experts at Photographic Designs sincerely believe there is no better way to celebrate and document important stages of life than with high-quality portraits. To accomplish this, they help clients plan and execute photos that family, friends, fans, and well-wishers cherish for their entire lives.Photographic Designs has built its strong reputation and amazing clientele by creating lifelong relationships and capturing precious milestone moments. Photographic Designs prides themselves on taking all the necessary steps to make the process as perfect as possible by offering access to exclusive and private locations, clothing consultations, on-site professional lighting, assistants to work with young children on family sessions, and Destination portrait photography within the United States as well as worldwide.The result is to portray, in depth, the essence of the photographic subject. Every day, the Photographic Designs team works with excited families and groups in the greater Tulsa Metropolitan area to capture and preserve their most meaningful moments with memorable photographic pieces of art.As a premiere portraiture studio, Photographic Designs utilizes state-of-the-art technology to show eager clients precisely what a specific portrait will look like displayed in a home, office, or institutional setting when rendered in a particular size. In addition to the quality and dynamics of the image itself, it is important that portraits not be sized too big or too small for the space in which they are intended to be displayed.After the photographic work is complete, Photographic Designs can also provide other services, as needed, including design software to turn photographs into dramatic wall displays, and large portrait delivery and installation.Photographic Designs looks forward to meeting you and your family or group, planning out the ideal photographic session, and providing the highest-quality finished portraits you will enjoy and appreciate for years to come.Individuals and organizations interested in securing Williams’s and Photographic Designs's services may inquire regarding portrait and related product pricing, as well as design quotes, by contacting Photographic Designs by Rachel Williams:Email: info@pdgallery.netPhone: 918.528.6565Studio Hours by appointment onlyDue to the nature of its services, the Photographic Designs studio may be closed during normal operating hours because the team is working a scheduled photographic session, particularly with a newborn, or they are out on location. 