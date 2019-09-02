Net zero energy home insulation

New invention makes it possible today.

HORNBY ISLAND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our patent pending, vacuum insulation and soundproofing Panels, provide up to R60 per inch and can be manufactured in any thickness or shape.They are as cheap as rock wool or fiberglass, rechargeable after installation, repairable, and the R value can be dropped to R 5 in seconds, in select zones. Shipped flat, the size and shape of the Panels can be adjusted at the job site.The Panels are made of off the shelf, environmentally friendly materials, and can be recycled as Panels, not as waste. They would meet the criteria for “net zero circular waste.”The Panels are installed across the studs in the interior, or outside with patent pending hangars, making retrofitting easy. Thermal bridging is eliminated. The component materials will not decompose for about a century.The manufacturing process is very low capital cost, and any building can become a factory.People who make and install this product will not be exposed to any hazardous materials, no special suits, gloves or breathing apparatus is required. It is a natural for DIY. No special tools or training are required.The Panels are the first to both insulate a building and allow the internal temperature to change with a changing outside temperature. No more freezing homes on a sunny day.The Panels are the first to insulate a building from heat or cold, and yet harvest or eject solar heat in different zones at different times.Electricity is still necessary, but just a few solar panels could supply it.Bee Enterprises. Bee Warm, Bee Cool and Bee Quiet.###



