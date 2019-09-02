Westport Big & Tall Introduces a New Line of Luxury Suit Separates for Westport Black

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New for the Fall 2019 fashion season, Westport Big and Tall is introducing a high-end suit separates program under the Westport Black luxury label. Now, big and tall gentlemen will be able to select their exact size in the suit jacket as well as their correct waist size for pants - without relying on a nested suit’s default size pairing.A typical nested suit pairs a jacket with pants in sizes that are both pre-selected for the average man of that size. More specifically, every jacket’s chest size includes a pair of pants in a waist size that is also likely to fit that man, give or take a couple of inches. Most nested suits are paired to fit an average frame, although some nested suit lines are specialized to cater to more portly or athletic builds. Any glaring issues in fit can usually be remedied via tailoring, and the result is a generally acceptable fit for the majority of customers.Nested suit sizing usually works well for many regular-sized men that are looking to buy an everyday suit. The multitude of extended sizes in the realm of big and tall, however, presents greater challenges for the retailer in terms of fitting the customer, as well as properly managing their inventory. A suit separates program effectively manages both of these challenges – providing the customer with much better-fitting garments while reducing inventory inefficiencies and lost sales due to improperly paired suit components.Westport Black is a luxury big and tall label for the gentleman who demands the very best from their clothing: luxurious materials, excellent craftsmanship, and an impeccable fit. As one of the newest additions to the Westport Black line, the 3Sixty5 suit separates program has been carefully selected to deliver on all of these requirements.The cloth is woven in Italy from high-grade, super 130’s wool fibers, which offer the best balance between the luxury of a fine fabric, and the durability required for everyday wear. The smooth cloth comes in a breathable, all-season weight with a natural stretch. The garment itself is made in Canada, which has specialized in manufacturing high-end tailored clothing in North America for decades. The jacket comes in a two-button, single-breasted design with notch lapels and flap pockets for a classic, eminently wearable silhouette that will always be in style. The pants come in a choice of either a modern flat-front design, or in a pleated model for a traditional, relaxed fit. Three solid fabrics are offered in grey, navy, and black to cover the essentials, with more colors and patterns to be released in the near future. Westport Big & Tall works to provide high-caliber, stylistically relevant, and aesthetically appealing menswear to big and tall customers with discerning tastes. The Fall 2019 menswear collection is now available to view and purchase on Westport Big & Tall’s website. Please also visit Westport’s Facebook page , Youtube channel, and Instagram for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage, or read the Westport Big & Tall Blog for specialized knowledge and articles pertaining directly to dressing the big and tall gentleman.By Stephan Belov



