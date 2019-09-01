There were 33 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,593 in the last 365 days.

Regis Lebre Seminar at Delaware Jiujitsu

Jiujitsu seminar by 4th degree Royler Gracie black belt

CHADDS FORD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4th degree Royler Gracie black belt, Regis Lebre will be conducting a jiujitsu seminar at Delaware Jiujitsu in Chadds Ford, PA., on Friday October 11th. This seminar is open to all gyms with fee and registration. Regis is a fierce Gracie Humaita competitor and expert in Gracie jiujitsu. He is an excellent instructor and coach and this seminar will improve your game whether you are a beginner or advanced student. Email jay@delawarejiujitsu.com for info/registration.

