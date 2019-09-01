Regis Lebre Seminar at Delaware Jiujitsu

Jiujitsu seminar by 4th degree Royler Gracie black belt

CHADDS FORD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4th degree Royler Gracie black belt, Regis Lebre will be conducting a jiujitsu seminar at Delaware Jiujitsu in Chadds Ford, PA., on Friday October 11th. This seminar is open to all gyms with fee and registration. Regis is a fierce Gracie Humaita competitor and expert in Gracie jiujitsu. He is an excellent instructor and coach and this seminar will improve your game whether you are a beginner or advanced student. Email jay@delawarejiujitsu.com for info/registration.



