Elegant Bohemian Jewelry by Amy Friend

Zen Lariats by Amy Friend Jewelry

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every once in while, you stumble on something that feels really right. A connection, a space to be, or maybe a necklace that becomes your signature style. You might just find that kind of something at Amy Friend Jewelry if you are all about heart-filled meaning & uniquely elegant expression.

I’m Amy Friend, the heart & hands behind the designs. All I’ve ever wanted to do in life is quietly stir up the magical positive energy of the women around me. The kind of energy & synergy that gets us all connected + confidently charged. Each piece I create has a subtle intention, a soft tap on the shoulder that takes you back to where you want to be in thought & connection. Some customers call them talismans. I like to say they are love notes. Graceful love notes to & from your soul.

Customers always say it best:

"This necklace feels like it is in harmony with nature and with the body. What I like about this piece is its simplicity and its artisan quality rather than impersonal mass production. This necklace is nice with a variety of looks (relaxed, dressy). It’s wonderful to have something so well crafted…Beautiful work! And a bonus to such great work is that customer service always has been top notch." ~ Kelly (Raindancer Necklace)

"You do such connected, speaks to your soul, jewelry." – Amber

"A favorite jewelry designer of mine, Amy Friend does it again. Such a simple piece but a perfect statement that goes with literally anything." – Andrea Whitt @bohobunnie

"I just love the way my lariat necklace moves and changes as I wear it." – Kay

"Everything is SO beautiful.The quality is incredible – the attention to detail, the gentle strength, I am absolutely blown away! I feel like your jewelry embodies the light in which I see myself – this is definitely some of the most powerful and feminine jewelry I own. If ever there was flirtatious jewelry, this is it." – Julia

"These earrings are simply gorgeous. I’m sitting in a coffee shop right now with my new earrings on, and, I have to say – something about them makes me feel like a goddess. I love them so much." – Julie

