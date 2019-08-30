WEST PALM BEACH CITY COMMISSION PRESIDENT CHRISTINA LAMBERT PREPARES RESIDENTS AHEAD OF HURRICANE DORIAN

Commissioner Christina Lambert with WPB Fire Chief Brent Bloomfield

City Commissioner Lambert works alongside city staff to ensure residents are prepared with safety tips, tools and resources in advance of Hurricane Dorian

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Lambert, West Palm Beach’s southend and District 5 City Commissioner, prepares residents ahead of Hurricane Dorian providing detailed city updates, checklists, emergency contact numbers, evacuation routes and information as the city and community prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

Commissioner Lambert has been working with city staff to make sure major construction sites in the southend of West Palm Beach are secure, city stormwater drains are clear and that residents are aware of evacuation zones and routes, if necessary.

“For the last two days, I have been closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian with Mayor Keith James, city staff and emergency personnel. In an effort to make sure all residents are prepared and safe, we have been working to secure city infrastructure and make sure residents have the information and resources they need to be prepared,” said City Commissioner Lambert. “I am working directly with Neighborhood and Homeowner Association Presidents to share timely updates through their networks and offer any assistance they may need in our area.”

Commissioner Lambert has shared the following important contact phone numbers with residents:

City of West Palm Beach Department of Public Works Sanitation Division: 1-561-822-2075, TTY: 1-800-955-8771 or email publicworks@wpb.org

Reporting a power outage or downed powerline: 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243)

For emergencies, please call 911

To contact the Police Department for non-emergencies, please call 561-822-1900

To contact the city for non-emergencies, please call 561-822-2222

Follow city updates on social media:

For Spanish speaking residents, Commissioner Lambert has shared the following information:

https://wpb.org/News-Video/Storm-Preparedness/Critical-Information-for-the-2018-Atlantic-Hurrica





