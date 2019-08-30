Attorney General's Office defends more intervention in managing assets

Cambulo, ANGOLA, August 30 - The Deputy Attorney General Mota Liz has urged the Municipal Consultation Councils for a greater intervention and supervision in managing the assets to speed up the fight against corruption, impunity and related crimes.,

Mota Liz made the appeal in Cambulo municipality, eastern Lunda Norte province, during a meeting with the staff of municipal administration and members of the Municipal Consultation Councils.

The Deputy Attorney General guaranteed that more intervention and supervision will prevent from the siphoning off of the resources allocated to the municipality.

He argued that the investment plans for municipalities are prepared with the Consultation Councils so that the report of implementation of the said plan, forwarded to the provincial government, does not raise doubts.

He underlined that the funds allocated to the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM) require rigor and accountability, urging the Consultation Councils to support for administrators to monitor management.

The official also reiterated that the Attorney General will closely monitor this programme to avoid possible cases of embezzlement and corruption.

Mota Liz attended the Supreme Judicial Council of Public Prosecutor's Office in Lunda Norte.

