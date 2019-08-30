Provo Air Center and Ports of Call Hotel, Turks and Caicos, Team Up for Hurricane Repositioning

Parking Fees Waived for Hurricane Dorian Duration, Special Hotel Discount Offered for Crew

PROVIDENCIALES, MBPV, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Provo Air Center in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (MBPV) and its hotel partner, Ports of Call in the Grace Bay area, are teaming up with a special offer for aircraft planning to reposition in advance of Hurricane Dorian. Provo Air Center is waiving parking fees for up to 5 nights, while Ports of Call, conveniently located in the heart of Grace Bay, will offer a special nightly rate of $167.00 plus tax/service for 1 or 2 nights, and an even lower discount of 149.00 for stays of 3 nights or more.Minimum fuel uplift is not required, and the offer will remain in effect until the all-clear is given in Florida and other affected states, as well as the Bahamas.Handling and all government and third party charges will still apply.To arrange arrival and reserve parking/hotel, please send requests to concierge@provoaircenter.com



