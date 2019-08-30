Marine Biotechnology Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Marine Biotechnology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Description

Global Marine Biotechnology Market is accounted for $3.93 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.74 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Some of the important factors driving the market growth are current applications of marine derived enzymes in cosmetics, use of micro algae and marine algae in bio-field products. However, Lower R&D investment in the field is hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key opportunities is the Marine biotechnological advancements has been resulted successful in diverse fields with increasing investments from venture capitalists.

Marine biotechnology is a pioneering field of in recent science and technology that customs various marine bio resources for a huge number of uses, including the production of food, fuel, often bioactive, compounds and possibly will contribute to prosperous communities, green growth and sustainable industries. Even though marine biotechnology is in an emerging stage, it has unexploited potential and accomplished capability growth prospect for future.

By applications, Marine Natural Products for Medicine segment is held significant growth during the forecast period due to rising investment by key players and other factors like healthy and dietary supplements because they are rich in amino acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals etc. Since the marine environment is the mainly biologically and chemically diverse habitat on the planet, marine biotechnology has, in recent years delivered an increasing number of most important therapeutic products, industrial and environmental applications and analytical tools.

By geography, Europe is anticipated to be one of the leading regions contributing to the global market during the forecast period. With Europe getting better from the economic crisis, the region has been making stable investments in marine biotechnology and is also witnessing the appearance of several small and micro and medium sized enterprise that are making major assistance to the R&D and opening of novel marine-based products. In additionally, the European Union research policy supports a number of collaborative projects in marine biotechnology.

Some of the key players in the market include Basf Se, Abbott Laboratories, Lonza Group Ltd., Inc., Nofima, Aker Biomarine, Cyanotech Corporation, New England Biolabs, Inc., GlycoMar, Pharmamara., Nutrex Hawaii Incorporated, Prolume Ltd, Marinova, Qingdao Codo International Ltd, Phyco Biotech Sas, Biolume Inc., Biotech Marine (Subsidiary Of Air Liquid Group), Cp Kelco, Aquapharm and Fmc Geomarine Biotech.

Sources Covered:

• Corals and Sponges

• Macro Algae

• Marine Fungi

• Marine Viruses

• Micro Algae

Products Covered:

• Biomaterials

• Bioactive Substances

• Other Products

Types Covered:

• Marine Animal Technology

• Marine Plant Technology

Technologies Covered:

• Enrichment, Isolation and Cultivation of Microorganisms

• Culture-independent techniques

• Large scale implementation

Applications Covered:

• Marine Aquaculture

• Marine Natural Products For Medicine

• Marine Nutraceuticals

• Marine Biomaterials

• Marine Bioenergy

• Marine Bioremediation

• Food & feed

• Energy and environment management products

• Fine Chemical

• Environment

End-User Covered:

• Healthcare/Biotechnology

• Consumers Products

• Energy & Infrastructure

• Industrial Products

• Pharmaceuticals

• Supplements

• Cosmetics

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• UK

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario

....

13 Company Profiling

13.1 BASF SE

13.2 Abbott Laboratories

13.3 Lonza Group Ltd.

13.4 Nofima

13.5 Aker Biomarine

13.6 Cyanotech Corporation

13.7 New England Biolabs, Inc.

13.8 GlycoMar

13.9 Pharmamara.

13.10 Nutrex Hawaii Incorporated (Subsidiary Of Cyanotech Corp)

13.11 Prolume Ltd

13.12 Marinova

13.13 Qingdao Codo International Ltd

13.14 Biolume Inc.

13.15 Biotech Marine (Subsidiary Of SEPPIC)

13.16 Cp Kelco

13.17 Aquapharm

13.18 Fmc Geomarine Biotech

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Marine Biotechnology Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 2 Global Marine Biotechnology Market Outlook, By Source (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 3 Global Marine Biotechnology Market Outlook, By Corals and Sponges (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 4 Global Marine Biotechnology Market Outlook, By Macro Algae (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 5 Global Marine Biotechnology Market Outlook, By Marine Fungi (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 6 Global Marine Biotechnology Market Outlook, By Marine Viruses (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 7 Global Marine Biotechnology Market Outlook, By Micro Algae (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 8 Global Marine Biotechnology Market Outlook, By Product (2016-2026) ($MN)

Continued...

