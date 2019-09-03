ClearView Gives Away Backpacks For Local Students

ClearView Will Donate Backpacks Filled With Supplies For Back-To-School ClearView Plumbing & Heating

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the month of September, ClearView Plumbing and Heating will be donating backpacks filled with supplies to the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) to be given to local students for every service call they make. The Calgary Catholic School District is the second largest school district in Calgary, serving more than 57,000 students in 116 schools located in Calgary, Cochrane, Airdrie and Rocky View County, and is the only jurisdiction in the province to serve metro, urban and rural populations. The school supplies will be given to students who are born outside of Canada and are new to both the country and school district to help ease the transition.“At ClearView, everything we do aims at helping the people in our community. From our customers to our vendors, our mission is to add value to our world”, said Melanie Lumsden, Director of Marketing for ClearView. “Those who can start school with a new backpack and supplies may have increased confidence and excitement to start school, which can be nerve-wracking when you are in a new country with new teachers and students. For ClearView, this is a fantastic opportunity to help reduce the barriers for quality education for these children, and help them have another step toward success. Our entire community benefits when our schools do well.”ClearView Plumbing and Heating is notifying their customers that their business during the back-to-school season is being used to help provide the supplies to the students. If you are interested in contributing to Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway, simply schedule any type of service in September by phone at (403) 216-8439, or online at https://clearviewplumbing.ca “ClearView has been honored to take care of Calgarians’ homes since 1996- and our customers become like family to us. Helping give back to our local schools is a great way to show that we support our family, and our community. It’s right for so many reasons.”About ClearView Plumbing and HeatingClearView is Calgary’s premier plumbing and HVAC contractor. Since 1996, we’ve offered Calgarians best-in-class customer service, and 24/7 support. At ClearView, Customer Service is more than just the name of a single department – it’s a way of life for the entire ClearView team. When it comes to serving you and your home, we simply won’t settle for second best. In fact, it’s our mission. Learn more at https://clearviewplumbing.ca About the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) CCSD is the largest Catholic school district in Alberta, serving more than 57,000 students in 116 schools located in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere and Rocky View County. Learn more at https://www.cssd.ab.ca ##



