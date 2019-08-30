TestingBot announces Real Mobile Device Cloud Testing

real device testing

With Real Mobile Device Testing, customers can run tests against their websites and mobile apps on physical Android and iOS devices.

Customers can now test on a variety of devices, ranging from iPhone XR and Galaxy S10 to Nexus 6 and iPhone 6” — Jochen Delabie, CEO of TestingBot

MOERBEKE-WAAS, OVL, BELGIUM, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TestingBot, an online service providing testing in the cloud, announces the global availability of its Real Device Testing Platform.With Real Device Testing, customers can test their iOS and Android apps on real devices, located in the TestingBot datacenter."Customers can now test on a variety of devices, ranging from iPhone XR and Galaxy S10 to Nexus 6 and iPhone 6", says Jochen Delabie, CEO of TestingBot."The real advantage is that we have dozens of different devices connected to our public cloud offering, allowing people to make sure their websites and apps work flawlessly across dozens of different device categories."Since 2012, TestingBot has been offering cross browser testing services to its customers. Developers, marketeers and designers can test their websites and apps on more than 1800 possible combinations.About TestingBotTestingBot runs over 6 million tests each month.With its new offering, it's joining companies such as SauceLabs and BrowserStack in the continuous mobile testing market.Please visit https://testingbot.com for more information.



