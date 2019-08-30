Capsule Hotels Market 2019 Industry Trends, Top players, Demand, Share, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Capsule Hotels Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Capsule Hotels Market

Capsule hotel or pod hotel is a compact hotel comprising of rooms with just about enough room for a bed and basic amenities. Based on the Japanese principle of minimalistic living, these pods were first conceptualized in Japan. The standard dimensions of a pod are 2m X 1.2m X 1m (L x W x H). Each pod is stacked by the side of the other and often even one on top of the other. A TV placed to allow for viewing while lying down, mirrors, Wi-Fi, an alarm clock, and drawers are some of the standard amenities provided in each capsule. These pods usually have common bathing areas and toilets, apart from one designated room to stow away valuables in lockers. These are relatively inexpensive and are usually meant for travellers looking to rest for the night, typically situated close to the train station or airport. Capsule hotels allow for maximum space utilization, while providing adequate resting space for solo travellers.

Until recently, the market was almost completely dominated by Japan, with a market share of well over 50%. However, in recent years, countries such as China, Singapore, Taiwan, and even Russia have emerged as lucrative markets for capsule hotels. Capsule hotels provide the perfect solution to housing problems in highly populous countries of China and India, while creating cost-effective lodging for tourists and travellers. These pods are not without their shortcomings though, as living in such close quarters majorly hampers privacy.

Rapid growth of tourism and hospitality sector, increasing inclination of the populace towards travelling, and listings on hotel booking websites has garnered significant growth for the capsule hotel market.

Segmentation

To offer a comprehensive view of the market at the macro and micro levels, it has been broadly classified into the following segments:

By Type

Side-by-Side

Independent Capsule

By end user

Office worker

Tourist

Others

Regional segmentation

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America and Europe provide immense untapped potential for market players, as the region boasts of a large interstate tourist population. Moreover, the experiential design and novelty offered by these hotels further draw large crowds towards them. Increasing number of budget constraints on business travels is expected further create a highly favourable environment for growth of the capsule hotels market. These novel capsule hotels are already gaining significant traction especially in emerging economies such as India and China. For instance, the Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Limited recently announced plans to launch a capsule hotel at Mumbai Central Station. The Japanese style pod hotel in India’s financial capital is expected to have top of the line amenities across three categories Classic Pod (basic 35 feet pod), Private Pod (luxury 35 feet pod), and Suite Pod (110 feet super luxurious couples pod).

