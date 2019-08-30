Load Cell Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Load Cell -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

As per the report found on Wise Guy Reports (WGR), the global load cell market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% across the evaluation period. It has also been suggested in the report that the market’s valuation is projected to grow from USD 5.14 Bn in 2017 to USD 8.14 Bn by 2026. Load cells are transducers that convert force into electrical output. It is found in electric scales and has high efficiency. This, in turn, is one of the primary factors supporting the expansion of the market.

Load cell has paved its way across different industry verticals such as healthcare, aviation, etc. The expansion of these industries is likely to encourage the growth trajectory of the load cell market over the next couple of years. On the contrary, stagnant economic conditions are prognosticated to check growth pace of the load cell market in the years to come.

Competitive Dashboard:

Flintec Group AB, Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Honeywell Sensotec-Lebow, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., PCB Piezotronics Inc., Interface Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, National Scale Technology, Keli Electric Manufacturing (Ningbo) Co. Ltd., Novatech Measurements Ltd., Vishay Precision Group Inc., Thames Side Sensors Ltd., OMEGA Engineering Inc., Yamato Scale Co. Ltd., Precia Molen, Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co. Ltd, Mettler Toledo International Inc., MinebeaMitsumi, Spectris, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, ZEMIC, and LAUMAS Elettronica are some of the key players participating in the global load cell market. These players are anticipated to contribute substantially to the development of the market over the next couple of years. Growth strategies poised to boost the revenue generation of market participants are Collaborations, technological developments, agreements, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, competitive pricing policies, partnerships, etc.

Market Segmentation:

The global load cell market, by technology, has been bifurcated into digital load cell and analog load cell. Among these, the digital load cell segment is expected to account for a relatively larger share of the market over the next few years. Increasing demand for precision weighing in heavy lifting applications is anticipated to drive the segment’s growth in the forthcoming years.

Different forms of load cell covered in this report for offering a detailed breakdown of the load cell market are S-Beam, beam, canister, button, in-line, ring, and pancake.

On the basis of type, the load cell market has been segmented into torsion load cell, dual shear, shear beam, tension load cell, S-type, smart load cell, single point, and bending beam.

The end-user segments of the load cell market identified in this report are automotive & transportation, retail, construction, aerospace & defense, healthcare, industrial manufacturing & bulk material handling, agriculture equipment, oil & gas, and other end users.

Regional Analysis:

The global load cell market, on the basis of region, has been segmented into Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and North America. Asia Pacific holds the pole position in the market and is poised to retain it through the assessment period. North America, on the other hand, is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market over the next few years.

